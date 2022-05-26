Just In
Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale: Discount Offers On Best Redmi Smartphones
The online retailer Amazon's Fab Phones Fest sale is being hosted now. During this sale, you can get attractive discounts on a slew of devices from various brands. One of the popular smartphone brands that is ruling the Indian market is Redmi and you can get the Redmi smartphones at attractive discounts during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale.
If you are looking for a Redmi smartphone under Rs. 20,000, then this Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale is the right time for you to get the discount you were looking for. Check out the Redmi smartphones you can buy during the sale from here.
Redmi 9 Activ (Metallic Purple, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 10,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; You Save: Rs. 1,500 (14% off)
Redmi 9 Activ is available at 14% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 11 (Horizon Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 17,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; You Save: Rs. 4,500 (25% off)
Redmi Note 11 is available at 25% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs.13,499 onwards during the sale.
Redmi 10 Prime
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 14,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 11,499 ; You Save: Rs. 3,500 (23% off)
Redmi 10 Prime is available at 23% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,499 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 10T 5G (Graphite Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (29% off)
Redmi Note 10T 5G is available at 29% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 10 Pro
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 19,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (20% off)
Redmi Note 10 Pro is available at 20% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 11S
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 20,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 17,499 ; You Save: Rs. 3,500 (17% off)
Redmi Note 11S is available at 17% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,499 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 24,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (16% off)
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G is available at 16% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 10S
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (24% off)
Redmi Note 10S is available at 24% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.
