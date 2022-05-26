Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale: Discount Offers On Mid-Range Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Amazon has been one of the most popular e-commerce websites in India, offering a wide range of products at a discount. Now, the ongoing Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale is offering a huge discount on mid-range smartphones, priced under Rs. 20,000. This includes smartphones from top brands like Samsung, Redmi, Nokia, and even the Indian-made Lava smartphones. Here's all you need to know about the Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale.

Going into the details, the Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale is offering a huge discount on Samsung phones. This includes devices like the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G for just Rs. 17,999. One can also check out other options like the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, which is available for Rs. 20,999. The Lava Agni 5G is also available here for Rs. 16,490.

The Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale is also offering a huge discount on the Nokia G21 for just Rs. 12,999, making it an attractive deal. Plus, the Vivo Y33T and the Oppo A745G are available for just Rs. 17,990 and Rs. 15,490, respectively.

Apart from these, one can also check out options from Redmi at the Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. These are phones like the Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 11S, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, priced at Rs. 15,999, Rs. 17,499, and Rs. 20,999, respectively.

Lava Agni 5G Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 16,490 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 23,999 (31% Off) Lava Agni 5G is available at 31% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,490 onwards during the sale. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 24,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; You Save: Rs. 7,000 (28% Off) Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is available at 28% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale. Nokia G21 Android Smartphone Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 14,499 (10% Off) Nokia G21 is available at 10% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale. Redmi Note 10 Pro Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 19,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (20% Off) Redmi Note 10 Pro is available at 20% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 23,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (13% Off) Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is available at 13% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale. Redmi Note 11S Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 20,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 17,499 ; You Save: Rs. 3,500 (17% Off) Redmi Note 11S is available at 17% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,499 onwards during the sale. Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 24,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (16% Off) Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G is available at 16% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale. Vivo Y33T Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 22,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 17,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (22% Off) Vivo Y33T is available at 22% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,990 onwards during the sale. OPPO A74 5G Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 15,490 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 20,990 (26% Off) OPPO A74 5G is available at 26% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,490 onwards during the sale. OPPO A55 Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 18,990 (21% Off) OPPO A55 is available at 21% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,990 onwards during the sale.

