Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Vijayadashami And Dasara Discount Offers On Smartphones

This time around, the e-commerce giant is hosting 'Fab Phone Fest' starting from 5th October-9th October. The 4-day shopping festival will bring exciting offers and discounts on some of the most popular smartphones in the Indian market. Here's the list of the smartphones that can be purchased from Amazon at discounted prices during the sale festival.

15% Off On Samsung Galaxy A50s

6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9610 Processor

6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

4000 MAh Battery

9% Off On OnePlus 7

6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery

13% Off On Xiaomi Mi A3

6.08-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED display with 102.7% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4030mAh (typical) / 3940mAh (minimum) battery

14% Off On Samsung Galaxy M10

6.22 Inch HD+ TFT Display

Octa-Core Exynos 7870 Processor

2GB/3GB RAM With 16GB/32GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

3430 MAh Battery

10% Off On Samsung Galaxy M30s

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

29% Off On Honor 20i

6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 128GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

24MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera + 8MP ultra-wide camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery

16% Off On Huawei Y9 Prime 2019

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB/128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9(Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP pop-up front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

26% Off On Vivo V15

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP (Dual Pixel) rear camera + 5MP + 8MP camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

36% Off On Poco F1

12MP+5MP AI dual camera | 20MP front camera

15.6972 centimeters (6.18-inch) IPS (in-cell) multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 2246 x 1080 pixels resolution, 403 ppi pixel density

Memory, Storage & SIM: 6GB RAM | 128 internal memory expandable up to 128GB | Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)

Andriod Oreo v8.1 operating system with 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa core processor, 8xKyro cores/10 nm architecture

4000mAH lithium-ion battery with quick charge 3.0 to keep you going all-day long

9% Off On Vivo V17 Pro

8+13+8+2MP rear camera | 32MP+8MP front camera

16.36 centimeters (6.44 inch) sAMOLED FHD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution

Memory, Storage & SIM: 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory | Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)

Android v9 based on OS 9.1 operating system with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675AIE octa core processor

4100mAH lithium-ion battery

42% Off On Samsung Galaxy Note 9

