Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Vijayadashami And Dasara Discount Offers On Smartphones
It's raining smartphones these days and e-commerce giants are giving us all the reasons to buy new gadgets with exciting offers and discounts. Amazon- the online marketplace which just concluded its Great Indian Festival has now announced another shopping festival.
This time around, the e-commerce giant is hosting 'Fab Phone Fest' starting from 5th October-9th October. The 4-day shopping festival will bring exciting offers and discounts on some of the most popular smartphones in the Indian market. Here's the list of the smartphones that can be purchased from Amazon at discounted prices during the sale festival.
15% Off On Samsung Galaxy A50s
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9610 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 4000 MAh Battery
9% Off On OnePlus 7
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
13% Off On Xiaomi Mi A3
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.08-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED display with 102.7% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh (typical) / 3940mAh (minimum) battery
14% Off On Samsung Galaxy M10
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.22 Inch HD+ TFT Display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7870 Processor
- 2GB/3GB RAM With 16GB/32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 3430 MAh Battery
10% Off On Samsung Galaxy M30s
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
29% Off On Honor 20i
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 128GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 24MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera + 8MP ultra-wide camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery
16% Off On Huawei Y9 Prime 2019
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB/128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9(Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP pop-up front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
26% Off On Vivo V15
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP (Dual Pixel) rear camera + 5MP + 8MP camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
36% Off On Poco F1
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 12MP+5MP AI dual camera | 20MP front camera
- 15.6972 centimeters (6.18-inch) IPS (in-cell) multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 2246 x 1080 pixels resolution, 403 ppi pixel density
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 6GB RAM | 128 internal memory expandable up to 128GB | Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)
- Andriod Oreo v8.1 operating system with 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa core processor, 8xKyro cores/10 nm architecture
- 4000mAH lithium-ion battery with quick charge 3.0 to keep you going all-day long
9% Off On Vivo V17 Pro
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 8+13+8+2MP rear camera | 32MP+8MP front camera
- 16.36 centimeters (6.44 inch) sAMOLED FHD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory | Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)
- Android v9 based on OS 9.1 operating system with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675AIE octa core processor
- 4100mAH lithium-ion battery
42% Off On Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- Camera: 12 MP + Dual Rear Camera (F1.5/F2.4) + 12 MP (F2.4) | 8 MP (F1.7) front camera
- Display: 16.2 centimeters (6.4-inch) QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity capacitive touchscreen display with 2960x1440 pixels and 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 6GB RAM | 128GB storage expandable up to 512GB | Dual SIM with dual standby (4G+4G)
- Operating System and Processor: Android v8.0 Oreo operating system with Exynos Octa core processor
- Battery: 4000 mAH lithium ion battery
-
28,999
-
37,999
-
1,09,900
-
15,999
-
36,990
-
31,499
-
79,999
-
24,999
-
49,999
-
71,990
-
20,999
-
15,999
-
24,999
-
47,528
-
29,999
-
19,999
-
17,990
-
11,999
-
11,998
-
19,999
-
10,000
-
1,94,000
-
18,999
-
1,64,769
-
86,590
-
62,980
-
7,000
-
50,600
-
1,43,000
-
36,875