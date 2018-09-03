This week Flash Sale Smartphones list: Poco F1, Reale me 2, Honor Play, Nokia 6.1 Plus and more

This ongoing week seems to be blessed with all goodness. Especially, with the launching of some new best smartphones. These devices will acquire their positions on the shopping platforms of Flipkart and Amazon, India- as a part of flash sale. The sale also brings in couple of offers, which you will get on purchasing the phones.

Going with the Flipkart, you will have a phone like the Realme 2 in two variants: 3GB/32GB(Rs. 8,990) and 4GB/64GB(Rs. 10,990). The sale will commence tomorrow at 12 noon. As a special offer, you will get Flat Rs. 750 off on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards. For this device, you will also get Complete Mobile Protection Plan at just Rs. 199. Other benefits include: Exchange offers with minimum Rs. 500 off, Free Case Cover and Screen Protector, 4200 Instant Benefits and 120GB data additionally from Jio.

The sensational Poco F1 is too gearing for its availability on the shopping platform. The phone is priced at Rs. 23,999, offering extra Rs. 1000 discount(4% off). Other lucrative deals on this device include: 10% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, Instant Benefits upto ₹ 8,000 and upto 6 TB Jio 4G Data- as a partner offer by Jio, and EMI starting from Rs. 798/month. It is important to consider that the sale of this phone will start on 5th September at 12 noon.

While Amazon, India too comes with few valuable offers. You can have a device like the Honor Play at Rs. 19,999 and get 10GB additional data for 12 months from Vodafone. The sale of this device will hit the floor on 5th September, 12noon. Other offers include: 1-year screen protection plan, better discount with Axis Bank cards, no cost EMI, and 5% instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit EMI.

Likewise, there are several phones which you can avail at their best price option with great offers. We have also shared a list of mobiles, which you can refer for high-grade information.

Xiaomi Poco F1 (Flash Sale on 5th September at 12 noon via Flipkart) Best Price of Poco F1

Key Specs 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with Samsung sensor

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G+ VoLTE

4000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging Realme 2 (Flash Sale on 4th September at 12 noon via Flipkart) Best Price of Realme 2

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery Honor Play (Flash Sale on 5th September at 12 noon via Amazon) Best Price of Honor Play

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) battery with fast charging Nokia 6.1 Plus (Flash Sale on 6th September at 12 noon via Flipkart) Best Price of Nokia 6.1 Plus

Key Specs

5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P

16MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0um pixel size

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Yu ACE (Flash Sale on 6th September at 12 noon via Flipakrt) Best Price of Yu ACE

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Xiaomi Mi A2 (Flash Sale on 6th September at 12 noon via Flipakrt) Best Price of Mi A2

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB / 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi Y2 (Flash Sale on 4th September at 12 noon via Flipakrt) Best Price of Redmi Y2

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits (typ) Brightness, 70.8% NTSC color gamut

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery JioPhone 2 (Flash Sale on 6th September at 12 noon via jio.com) Best Price of JioPhone 2

Key Specs

2.4-inch (320 x 240 pixels) QVGA display

QWERTY hardware keyboard and 4-way nav bar

512 MB RAM

4GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

KAI OS

Dual SIM

2MP rear camera

0.3MP (VGA) front camera

3.5mm audio jack,FM

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1 LE, NFC, USB 2.0

2000mAh battery