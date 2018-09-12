Amazon Ganesh Chaturthi no cost EMI and discount offers on smartphones

Amazon, India has come up with astonishing deals marking Ganesh Chaturthi as an occasion. The giant E-commerce is lowering down the price bar of few of the optimum smartphones and other gadgets with great EMI and discount offers. The opportunity looks good for the common users who now can avail premium devices at reduced price options.

The company comes with plenty of valuable offers. These comprise better EMI price rate depending on the category of a phone, no cost EMI option, much better Exchange offers, 100% Purchase Protection Plan, better discount with Axis Bank cards, and 5% instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit EMI. You are also likely to get some very good exchange offers on few of the handsets.

For an instance, you can have best the information on the Apple iPhone X(256GB) which is now priced at Rs. 98,848, offering Rs. 6,872(6%) discount. This premium mobile provides with Exchange up to Rs. 7,341.

In addition you also have other devices from different price category that you can check for their related information on Amazon. So, if you are planning on gifting these devices to your friends and relatives, then you must check for these devices in our list below.

8% off on Redmi 5 (EMI starts at Rs 523. No Cost EMI available) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness, 72% NTSC Color Gamut, 1000: 1 Contrast Ratio

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh (typical) / 3200mAh (minimum) battery 2% off on Apple iPhone X (EMI starts at Rs 4,360. No Cost EMI available) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display

Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor

64GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 11

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras

7MP front cameras

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery with Qi wireless charging 15% off on Realme 1 (EMI starts at Rs 522. No Cost EMI available) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3410mAh battery 3% off on Redmi Y2 (EMI starts at Rs 618. No Cost EMI available) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera andsecondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery 7% off on Oppo F9 Pro (EMI starts at Rs 1,141. No Cost EMI available) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC Flash charge 16% off on iPhone 8 Plus (EMI starts at Rs 3,394. No Cost EMI available) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance

2691mAh Battery Oneplus 6 (EMI starts at Rs 1,902. No Cost EMI available) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A) 7% off on Huawei P20 Pro (EMI starts at Rs 3,090. No Cost EMI available) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM

40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging 18% off on Google Pixel 2 XL Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ pOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

12.2MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3520mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and secondary 12MP camera

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with fast charging 15% off on Nokia 8 Sirocco Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB DDR4X RAM

128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

12 MP primary rear camera + 13 MP secondary camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery with fast charging, Qi Wireless Charging Sony Xperia XZ Premium Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.5-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K HDR TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality, sRGB 138% and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 processor with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory with microSD card

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (Optional)

Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)

19MP rear camera

13MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3230mAh Battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 19% off on Samsung Galaxy S8 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3000 MAh Battery 17% off on Honor View 10 (EMI starts at Rs 1,426. No Cost EMI available) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

20+16MP AI powered dual primary camera and 13MP front facing camera with f/1.8 aperture

15.21 centimeters (5.99-inch) Full View FHD+ 18:9 display capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2160 pixels resolution

Android v8 Oreo operating system + EMUI 8.0 with 2.36GHz + 1.8GHz Huawei Kirin 970 AI octa core processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB and dual SIM (nano+nano)

3750mAH lithium-ion battery 6% off on Motorola Moto G6 Plus (EMI starts at Rs 1,070. No Cost EMI available) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

12+5 MP dual camera: Google Lens, text scanner, portrait mode, spot colour, face filters, panorama, manual mode, up to 4K ultra HD video capture, time lapse and slow motion video

16 MP front camera: Group selfie, beautification, manual mode, face filters, up to 1080p (30 fps) time lapse and slow motion video

14.99 cm (5.9-inch) Full HD+ display with 1080 x 2160 pixels resolution

6 GB RAM, 64 GB internal memory expandable up to 256 GB | Dual SIM (nano+nano) with dual-standby (4G+4G)

2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor with Android v8.0 Oreo

3200 mAh lithium-polymer battery