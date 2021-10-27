ENGLISH

    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Discounts On Quad Camera Smartphones From Low To Premium Price

    By
    |

    Amazon is back with yet another sale on premium smartphones as a part of the Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. So, if you are planning to buy a new flagship smartphone, this looks like the last chance to grab the hottest selling smartphones at a much lower price.

     

    This list comprises offers on smartphones with quad-rear camera modules both in the premium and affordable segment. The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max are some of the popular models which are available for sale with up to 27 percent discount. Check out the list:

    Redmi Note 10 Lite

    Redmi Note 10 Lite

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 17,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (17% Off)

    Redmi Note 10 Lite (48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Primary Quad Camera, 13 MP Front Camera) is available at 37% discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.

    OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
     

    OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 64,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 60,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (6% Off)

    OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is available at 6% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 60,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

    Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 23,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; You Save: Rs. 7,000 (29% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is available at 29% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Note 10S

    Redmi Note 10S

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (18% Off)

    Redmi Note 10S is available at 18% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Note 10 Pro

    Redmi Note 10 Pro

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 21,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (14% Off)

    Redmi Note 10 Pro is available at 14% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy M12

    Samsung Galaxy M12

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 12,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; You Save: Rs. 3,500 (27% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy M12 is available at 27% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

    Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 22,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (17% Off)

    Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is available at 17% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    OnePlus 9R 5G

    OnePlus 9R 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 39,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 36,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (8% Off)

    OnePlus 9R 5G is available at 8% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 36,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy A22

    Samsung Galaxy A22

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 20,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 18,499 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (10% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy A22 is available at 10% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,499 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy A12

    Samsung Galaxy A12

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 13,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; You Save: Rs. 1,000 (7% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy A12 is available at 7% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

    Mi 10i 5G

    Mi 10i 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 24,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 21,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (12% Off)

    Mi 10i 5G is available at 12% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,999 onwards during the sale.

    Tecno Camon 17

    Tecno Camon 17

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 15,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (13% Off)

    Tecno Camon 17 is available at 13% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

    Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 38,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 35,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (8% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is available at 8% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 35,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 1,28,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 99,500 ; You Save: Rs. 29,499 (23% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is available at 23% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 99,500 onwards during the sale.

