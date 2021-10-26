Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: 12GB RAM Smartphones Available On Discount Price

Speaking of the models, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20, and the Galaxy Note 10+ up for grabs during the festive season sale. Other premium range phones which are being listed with discount offers are the Oppo Find X2, OnePlus 9R 5G, and the Vivo X60 Pro, and the iQOO Z5 5G. This article has the list of all the devices with 12GB RAM that you can buy during the Amazon Great Indian sale at cheaper rates. Take a look:

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G (Stellar Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

MRP: Rs. 46,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 38,600 ; You Save: Rs. 8,390 (18%)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 256 GB, 12 GB RAM,

MRP: Rs. 1,25,000 ; Deal Price: Rs. 99,999 ; You Save: Rs. 25,001 (20%)

Vivo X60 Pro (Shimmer Blue, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

MRP: Rs. 54,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 48,990 ; You Save: Rs. 6,000 (11%)

OnePlus 9R 5G (Carbon Black, 12GB RAM, 256 GB Storage)

MRP: Rs. 43,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 40,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (7%)

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G (Morning Mist, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

MRP: Rs. 69,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 65,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (6%)

Samsung Galaxy Note10+ (Aura Glow, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

MRP: Rs. 85,000 ; Deal Price: Rs. 63,990 ; You Save: Rs. 21,010 (25%)

iQOO Z5 5G (Mystic Space, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

MRP: Rs. 32,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 26,990 ; You Save: Rs. 6,000 (18%)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G Mystic Bronze, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage

MRP: Rs. 1,89,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,03,790 ; You Save: Rs. 86,209 (45%)

iQOO 7 5G (Solid Ice Blue, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

MRP: Rs. 39,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 33,990 ; You Save: Rs. 6,000 (15%)

OPPO Find X2 (Ocean, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

MRP: Rs. 69,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 57,990 ; You Save: Rs. 12,000 (17%)

