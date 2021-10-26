Just In
- 7 hrs ago Samsung Week Festival Sale: Discount Offers On Premium Samsung Smartphones
- 8 hrs ago Huawei Watch Fit Mini Goes Official For Rs. 8,600; What Makes It Different From Watch Fit?
- 9 hrs ago Moto G200 Features & Launch Timeline Revealed; SD888 SoC, 108MP Triple Cameras Tipped
- 12 hrs ago Huawei FreeBuds 4i TWS Earbuds With 10 Hours Battery, ANC Goes Official In India; Price, Sale & Offers
Don't Miss
- Movies Katrina Kaif To Wear This Designer's Lehenga On Her Wedding? Reports
- Sports T20 World Cup: Haris Rauf's 4/22 sets up Pakistan's five-wicket win over NZ
- News He can get me shot, can’t do anything else: Nitish on Lalu’s ‘visarjan’ claim
- Education JKBOSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2021: Check JKBOSE Class 12 Board Exam Date Sheet For WZ Jammu And Kashmir Division
- Automobiles Here Is An Interesting Comparison: MG Hector Vs Mahindra XUV700
- Finance Axis Bank Record Q2FY22 Profit Of Rs. 3133 Cr.
- Travel Karnataka's Ten Best Winter Destinations
- Lifestyle 11 Possible Reasons Why You Crave Spicy Foods
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: 12GB RAM Smartphones Available On Discount Price
Amazon Great Indian Festival Day sale is going on in full swing where consumer electronics and other lifestyle goods are getting heavy discounts. The online retailer has announced several deals on smartphones and the current one to check out is the offers on premium 12GB RAM phones. During this sale, you will be able to grab up to 48 percent discount in high-end phones.
Speaking of the models, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20, and the Galaxy Note 10+ up for grabs during the festive season sale. Other premium range phones which are being listed with discount offers are the Oppo Find X2, OnePlus 9R 5G, and the Vivo X60 Pro, and the iQOO Z5 5G. This article has the list of all the devices with 12GB RAM that you can buy during the Amazon Great Indian sale at cheaper rates. Take a look:
Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G (Stellar Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 46,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 38,600 ; You Save: Rs. 8,390 (18%)
Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G is available at 18% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 38,600 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 256 GB, 12 GB RAM,
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 1,25,000 ; Deal Price: Rs. 99,999 ; You Save: Rs. 25,001 (20%)
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is available at 20% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 99,999 onwards during the sale.
Vivo X60 Pro (Shimmer Blue, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 54,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 48,990 ; You Save: Rs. 6,000 (11%)
Vivo X60 Pro is available at 11% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 48,990 onwards during the sale.
OnePlus 9R 5G (Carbon Black, 12GB RAM, 256 GB Storage)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 43,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 40,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (7%)
OnePlus 9R 5G is available at 7% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 40,999 onwards during the sale.
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G (Morning Mist, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 69,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 65,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (6%)
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is available at 6% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 65,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Note10+ (Aura Glow, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 85,000 ; Deal Price: Rs. 63,990 ; You Save: Rs. 21,010 (25%)
Samsung Galaxy Note10+ is available at 25% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 63,990 onwards during the sale.
iQOO Z5 5G (Mystic Space, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 32,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 26,990 ; You Save: Rs. 6,000 (18%)
iQOO Z5 5G is available at 18% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,990 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G Mystic Bronze, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 1,89,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,03,790 ; You Save: Rs. 86,209 (45%)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is available at 45% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,03,790 onwards during the sale.
iQOO 7 5G (Solid Ice Blue, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 39,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 33,990 ; You Save: Rs. 6,000 (15%)
iQOO 7 5G is available at 15% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 33,990 onwards during the sale.
OPPO Find X2 (Ocean, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 69,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 57,990 ; You Save: Rs. 12,000 (17%)
OPPO Find X2 is available at 17% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 57,990 onwards during the sale.
-
1,29,900
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
19,167
-
20,911
-
27,925
-
14,999
-
20,037
-
26,127
-
18,725
-
19,905
-
1,98,999
-
8,290