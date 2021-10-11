Just In
Best Gaming Smartphones Available With Discounts On Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is currently offering a plethora of products with lower prices and other special offers. Amongst the most sought after products are from the consumer electronics category. Specifically, smartphones and other digital accessories are the hot deals which are bring offered online on Amazon.
We already have covered the list of premium and budget smartphones that are available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. This time we are compiling a list of premium gaming phones which you can buy without burning a big hole in your pocket. The popular gaming phones available on Amazon during the festive season sale are the Asus ROG Phone 3, ROG Phone 5, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12, and others. Take a look at the gaming devices available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale along with the list of offers:
OnePlus 9 Pro
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 69,999 : Deal Price: Rs. 65,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (6%)
OnePlus 9 Pro is available at 6% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 65,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,28,999 Deal Price: Rs. 1,05,999 ; You Save: Rs. 23,000 (18%)
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is available at 18% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,05,999 onwards during the sale.
iPhone 12 Pro MAX
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,39,900 : Deal Price: Rs. 1,24,990 ; You Save: Rs. 14,910 (11%)
iPhone 12 Pro MAX is available at 11% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,24,990 onwards during the sale.
Apple iPhone 12 Pro (512GB) - Gold
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,29,900 : Deal Price: Rs. 1,13,905 ; You Save: Rs. 15,995 (12%)
iPhone 12 Pro is available at 12% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,13,905 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,16,000 ; Deal Price: Rs. 69,999 ; You Save: Rs. 46,001 (40%)
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is available at 40% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 69,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,71,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,49,999 ; You Save: Rs. 22,000 (13%)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is available at 13% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,49,999 onwards during the sale.
OnePlus 9R
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 39,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 36,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (8%)
OnePlus 9R is available at 8% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 36,999 onwards during the sale.
