Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Oct 24th to 28th: Get up to 40% off on best smartphones

There is a good news for those who were unable to capitalize amazing deals of Great Indian Festival, as Amazon, India has yet another time triggered its same sale scheme. The strategy looks even more promising with the inclusion of some newly launched devices and other gadgets, which can be obtained at much reduced prices.

You will be greatly surprised to know that the portal caters up to 40% off on some smartphones along with other attractive bids, that will surely make your Diwali a worth. The sale has already commenced and will end on 28th October. So, hurry up before you get deprived of its goodness.

The deals which you will get are- no cost EMI, great exchange offers, better cashback offers, free screen replacement, 100% purchase protection plan, 10% discount on ICICI Credit & Debit cards, and 10% cashback on Citi Credit cards.

You get additional 360 GB with Vodafone & Idea when you buy Amazon Exclusive Smartphone. The portal also comes with some promocodes that can offer an additional 10% cashback. To know about other profitable bids, you must visit the company's official website.

16% off on Honor 8X

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

20MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging 21% off on iPhone X

Key Specs

5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display

Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor

64GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 11

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery 25% off on Huawei Nova 3i

Key Specs 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3340mAh (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery 22% off on Motorola Moto G6

Key Specs

5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging 34% off on Honor 7c

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery 18% off on Honor Play

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) battery with fast charging 12% off on Oppo F9 Pro

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC Flash charge 21% off on Blackberry Key 2 LE

Key Specs

4.5-inch (1620 x 1080 pixels) 3:2 display with 433 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

4-row Physical QWERTY backlit keyboard with capacitive touch

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

Fingerprint sensor in space bar

4G VoLTE

3,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 18% off on Redmi Y2

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery 23% off on Motorola Moto E5 Plus

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging, up to 18 hours of video playback 10% off on Vivo V9 Pro

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery 12% off on OnePlus 6

Key Specs

6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A) 41% off on Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Key Specs

Camera: 12+12 MP Dual rear Camera with Autofocus, 2x Optical zoom | 8 MP front camera with Image recording, Touch focus and Face smile detection

Display: 16.05 centimeters (6.3-inch) QHD+ capacitive touchscreen display with 1440x2960 pixels, 521 ppi pixel density and 18.5:9 aspect ratio

Memory, Storage & SIM: 6GB RAM | 64GB storage expandable up to 256GB | Dual SIM with dual standby (4G+4G)

Operating System and Processor: Exyn operating system 8895 10nm octa core processor 2.3GHz + 1.7GHz. Mali-G71 MP20 GPU

Battery: 3300 mAH lithium ion battery providing talk-time of 22 hours 30% off on Huawei P20 Lite

Key Specs

Camera: 16+2 MP Dual rear camera with a F2.2 wide aperture and Bokeh effects | 24 MP front camera with a F2.0 wide aperture and 3D Portrait lighting effect

Display: 14.83 centimeters (5.84-inch) Full HD+ display with 1080x2280 pixels and 432 ppi pixel density

Memory, Storage & SIM: 4GB RAM | 64GB storage expandable up to 256GB | Dual nano SIM with dual standby (4G+3G)

Operating System and Processor: Android v8.0 EMUI operating system with 2.36GHz Cortex-A53 + 1.7GHz Cortex-A53 Kirin 659 octa core processor

Battery: 3000 mAh lithium Polymer battery 43% off on Samsung Galaxy A8+

Key Specs

Camera: 16 MP Rear camera with 30fps | 16+8 MP Dual front camera

Display: 15.24 centimeters (6-inch) 4K Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with 1080x2220 pixels and 16M color support

Memory, Storage & SIM: 6GB RAM | 64GB storage expandable up to 256GB | Dual nano SIM with dual standby (4G+4G)

Operating System and Processor: Android v7 Nougat operating system with 2.2GHz + 1.6GHz Exyn operating system 7885 octa core processor

Battery: 3500 mAH lithium ion battery providing talk-time of 23 hours 37% off on Apple iPhone 6

Key Specs

Camera: 8 MP Rear camera with Dual tone LED flash | 1.2 MP front camera

Display: 11.93 centimeters (4.7-inch) HD display capacitive touchscreen with 1334x750 pixels

Memory, Storage & SIM: 1GB RAM | 32GB storage | Single nano SIM

Operating System and Processor: iOS v8 operating system with 1.4GHz Apple A8 processor

Battery: 1810 mAH lithium ion battery