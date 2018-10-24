Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Oct 24th to 28th: Get up to 40% off on best smartphones

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
There is a good news for those who were unable to capitalize amazing deals of Great Indian Festival, as Amazon, India has yet another time triggered its same sale scheme. The strategy looks even more promising with the inclusion of some newly launched devices and other gadgets, which can be obtained at much reduced prices.
You will be greatly surprised to know that the portal caters up to 40% off on some smartphones along with other attractive bids, that will surely make your Diwali a worth. The sale has already commenced and will end on 28th October. So, hurry up before you get deprived of its goodness.
The deals which you will get are- no cost EMI, great exchange offers, better cashback offers, free screen replacement, 100% purchase protection plan, 10% discount on ICICI Credit & Debit cards, and 10% cashback on Citi Credit cards.
You get additional 360 GB with Vodafone & Idea when you buy Amazon Exclusive Smartphone. The portal also comes with some promocodes that can offer an additional 10% cashback. To know about other profitable bids, you must visit the company's official website.
16% off on Honor 8X
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 20MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
21% off on iPhone X
Key Specs
- 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display
- Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor
- 64GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 11
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
25% off on Huawei Nova 3i
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery
22% off on Motorola Moto G6
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
34% off on Honor 7c
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
18% off on Honor Play
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
12% off on Oppo F9 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC Flash charge
21% off on Blackberry Key 2 LE
Key Specs
- 4.5-inch (1620 x 1080 pixels) 3:2 display with 433 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- 4-row Physical QWERTY backlit keyboard with capacitive touch
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- Fingerprint sensor in space bar
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
18% off on Redmi Y2
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
23% off on Motorola Moto E5 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging, up to 18 hours of video playback
10% off on Vivo V9 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
12% off on OnePlus 6
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A)
41% off on Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Key Specs
- Camera: 12+12 MP Dual rear Camera with Autofocus, 2x Optical zoom | 8 MP front camera with Image recording, Touch focus and Face smile detection
- Display: 16.05 centimeters (6.3-inch) QHD+ capacitive touchscreen display with 1440x2960 pixels, 521 ppi pixel density and 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 6GB RAM | 64GB storage expandable up to 256GB | Dual SIM with dual standby (4G+4G)
- Operating System and Processor: Exyn operating system 8895 10nm octa core processor 2.3GHz + 1.7GHz. Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
- Battery: 3300 mAH lithium ion battery providing talk-time of 22 hours
30% off on Huawei P20 Lite
Key Specs
- Camera: 16+2 MP Dual rear camera with a F2.2 wide aperture and Bokeh effects | 24 MP front camera with a F2.0 wide aperture and 3D Portrait lighting effect
- Display: 14.83 centimeters (5.84-inch) Full HD+ display with 1080x2280 pixels and 432 ppi pixel density
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 4GB RAM | 64GB storage expandable up to 256GB | Dual nano SIM with dual standby (4G+3G)
- Operating System and Processor: Android v8.0 EMUI operating system with 2.36GHz Cortex-A53 + 1.7GHz Cortex-A53 Kirin 659 octa core processor
- Battery: 3000 mAh lithium Polymer battery
43% off on Samsung Galaxy A8+
Key Specs
- Camera: 16 MP Rear camera with 30fps | 16+8 MP Dual front camera
- Display: 15.24 centimeters (6-inch) 4K Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with 1080x2220 pixels and 16M color support
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 6GB RAM | 64GB storage expandable up to 256GB | Dual nano SIM with dual standby (4G+4G)
- Operating System and Processor: Android v7 Nougat operating system with 2.2GHz + 1.6GHz Exyn operating system 7885 octa core processor
- Battery: 3500 mAH lithium ion battery providing talk-time of 23 hours
37% off on Apple iPhone 6
Key Specs
- Camera: 8 MP Rear camera with Dual tone LED flash | 1.2 MP front camera
- Display: 11.93 centimeters (4.7-inch) HD display capacitive touchscreen with 1334x750 pixels
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 1GB RAM | 32GB storage | Single nano SIM
- Operating System and Processor: iOS v8 operating system with 1.4GHz Apple A8 processor
- Battery: 1810 mAH lithium ion battery