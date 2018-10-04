Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Xiaomi, Samsung, Oppo, Moto, Vivo and Others Preview Discounts

The giant E-commerce Amazon, India is back again with its highly publicised strategy known as "Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale". This scheme comes as a blessing for those, who are really looking forward to make the best use of this festive seasons, by purchasing some smartphones and other gadgets at discounted price category.

The shopping platform is lined up with a large number of devices irrespective of different price category. You can look for the best one that suits your criteria.

The sale brings in plenty of lucrative deals. You can get these devices at 10% instant discount on SBI card with no cost EMI option. While purchasing such phones, you also get total damage protection plan which starts from lower price option.

With this festival sale, you can also get your old devices replaced with the new ones at much greater exchange offers. Under flash sale marathon- you can get a couple of devices like the Redmi 6A and more that will be live on every two hours.

If your list include phones with faster processor, you can get them with much faster delivery option. You will also get large RAM devices at a very large discounted price options.