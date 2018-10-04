Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Xiaomi, Samsung, Oppo, Moto, Vivo and Others Preview Discounts

Related Articles
The giant E-commerce Amazon, India is back again with its highly publicised strategy known as "Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale". This scheme comes as a blessing for those, who are really looking forward to make the best use of this festive seasons, by purchasing some smartphones and other gadgets at discounted price category.
The shopping platform is lined up with a large number of devices irrespective of different price category. You can look for the best one that suits your criteria.
The sale brings in plenty of lucrative deals. You can get these devices at 10% instant discount on SBI card with no cost EMI option. While purchasing such phones, you also get total damage protection plan which starts from lower price option.
With this festival sale, you can also get your old devices replaced with the new ones at much greater exchange offers. Under flash sale marathon- you can get a couple of devices like the Redmi 6A and more that will be live on every two hours.
If your list include phones with faster processor, you can get them with much faster delivery option. You will also get large RAM devices at a very large discounted price options.
Oneplus 6
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge
Samsung Galaxy note 8
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and secondary 12MP camera
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Honor Nova 3i
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery
Honor Play
Best Price of Honor Play
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Honor 7C
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.2 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 3000mAh battery
Motorola Moto G5s Plus
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP (RGB) + 13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Redmi 6A
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 Contrast ratio
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 2GB RAM, 16GB / 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
Real Me1
Best Price of Real Me1
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3410mAh battery
Redmi Y2
Best Price of Redmi Y2
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Motorola Moto E5 Plus
Best Price of Moto E5 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Redmi 6 Pro
Best Price of Redmi 6 Pro
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 32GB/64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo V11 Pro
Best Price of Vivo V11 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch super AMOLED FHD+ capacitive touchscreen with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution, 403 ppi pixel density
- 12MP dual pixel+5MP primary dual camera
- 25MP front facing camera
- Android v8.1 Oreo
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660AIE octa core processor
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB and dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)
- 3400mAH lithium-ion battery
Samsung Galaxy S9
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3000 MAh Battery
Mi A2
Buy This Offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch capacitive touchscreen with 2160 x 1080 pixels resolution and 403 ppi pixel density
- 12MP+20MP primary dual camera and 20MP front facing camera
- Android v8.1 Oreo operating system
- 2.2GHz Qualcomm snapdragon 660 octa core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory and dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)
- 3010mAH lithium-polymer battery
Blackberry Evolve
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB (Evolve)
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP + 13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging, Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Motorola Moto G6
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6 Inch FHD+ Display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7885 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 16MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP + 8MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Water And Dust Resistant
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- 3500 MAh Battery
Vivo NEX
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch FHD+ Super Amoled Display with 2316 x 1080 pixels resolution
- 12MP dual pixel +5MP Primary dual camera
- Android v8.1 Oreo
- 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa core processor with Adreno 630, KRYO 385
- 8GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory and dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)
- 4000mAH lithium-ion battery