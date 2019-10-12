Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale (Oct 13 to 17): Best Samsung Smartphones To Buy

The online shopping portal brings in several amazing offers that you won't like to miss. These are 10% instant discount along with bonus offer on using ICICI bank credit/debit cards and EMI transactions, exchange and cashbackback offers, double data offers, and no-cost EMI options.

You will get a credit up to Rs. 1 lakh on a few debit card, and Rs. 100 offer on using Bajaj Finserv card. There are some offers that you can find across Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy M30

The handset is available from Rs. 9,999. You will save 10% on all prepaid offers on buying the device. It comes with stunning 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

The smartphone is priced at Rs. 42,999. On buying the device, you will also get 1-year free screen replacement. The EMI for the device starts from Rs. 2,024 per month.

Samsung Galaxy M30s

The device comes at Rs. 13,999. It comes with a 6,000 mAh battery and a 48MP AI based flagship primary camera.

Samsung Galaxy M10s

The smartphone is priced from Rs. 7,999. At such a low price point, the handset sports a stunning 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display.

Samsung Galaxy A10s

You can get the smartphone from Rs, 9,499. On buying the device, you can save up to extra Rs. 2,000 on exchange. The smartphone is backed with a massive 4,000 mAh battery capacity.

Samsung Galaxy A30s

You can get the smartphone from Rs, 9,499. On buying the device, you can save up to extra Rs. 2,000 on exchange. The smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display.

Samsung Galaxy M10

The handset is available at just Rs. 7,999. The device comes with a 6.22-inch HD Infinity V display.

Samsung Galaxy M20

The users can purchase the handset from Rs. 9,999. It sports a brilliant 6.3-inch Full HD display.

Samsung Galaxy A20

The users will get the phone at Rs. 11,490. It has features like a 4,000 mAh battery capacity and a dual rear camera setup of 13MP and 5MP lens.

Samsung Galaxy A50s

The smartphone comes at Rs. 22,999 and on buying the device you will get an extra Rs. 2,500 off on exchange.

Samsung Galaxy A30

The smartphone is priced at Rs. 15,490. It features a massive 4,000 mAh battery capacity, and sports a 16MP + 5MP dual camera setup at the rear.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Get the device at a price tag of Rs. 69,999. And while purchasing the handset, you can get an extra Rs. 6,000 on exchange offer.

Samsung Galaxy A70

The smartphone comes at a price of Rs. 28,990. You can save an extra Rs. 3,000 on exchanging the device.

Samsung Galaxy A80

The smartphone is available at Rs. 47,990. On buying the handset, you will save Rs. 4,010. You can buy the phone at an EMI starting from Rs. 2,259 per month.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Get an extra Rs. 6,000 on exchange offer. Currently, it is priced at Rs. 79,999 for its given storage option.