    Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Discounts On Premium Smartphones Revealed

    By
    |

    Amazon is back with another sale to celebrate the upcoming republic day. During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022, you can now get deals and discounts on various high-end and premium smartphones from brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, and iQOO.

     
    Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Discounts On Premium Smartphones

    Discounts are applicable on models like the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. On top of that, phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 are also on offer. Here are the best deals available on the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022.

    OnePlus 9R 5G (Carbon Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 39,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 36,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (8% Off)

    OnePlus 9R 5G is available at 8% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 36,999 onwards during the sale.

    OnePlus Nord 2 5G (Blue Haze, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

    Offer:
    (Flat INR 3000 Instant Discount on SBI Credit Card Transactions. Minimum purchase value INR 25,200)

    OnePlus Nord 2 5G is available at Rs. 3,000 discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,200 onwards during the sale.

    OnePlus 9 5G (Arctic Sky,12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
     

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 54,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000.00 (9% Off)

    OnePlus 9 5G is available at 9% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.

    OnePlus 9 Pro 5G (Morning Mist, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs.69,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 64,999 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (7% Off)

    OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is available at 7% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 64,999 onwards during the sale.

    Mi 11X 5G Cosmic Black 6GB RAM 128GB ROM

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 33,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; You Save: Rs. 6,000 (18% Off)

    Mi 11X 5G is available at 18% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Monday, January 17, 2022, 7:53 [IST]
