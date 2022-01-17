Just In
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Discounts On Premium Smartphones Revealed
Amazon is back with another sale to celebrate the upcoming republic day. During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022, you can now get deals and discounts on various high-end and premium smartphones from brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, and iQOO.
Discounts are applicable on models like the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. On top of that, phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 are also on offer. Here are the best deals available on the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022.
OnePlus 9R 5G (Carbon Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 39,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 36,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (8% Off)
OnePlus 9R 5G is available at 8% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 36,999 onwards during the sale.
OnePlus Nord 2 5G (Blue Haze, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Offer:
(Flat INR 3000 Instant Discount on SBI Credit Card Transactions. Minimum purchase value INR 25,200)
OnePlus Nord 2 5G is available at Rs. 3,000 discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,200 onwards during the sale.
OnePlus 9 5G (Arctic Sky,12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 54,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000.00 (9% Off)
OnePlus 9 5G is available at 9% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G (Morning Mist, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs.69,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 64,999 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (7% Off)
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is available at 7% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 64,999 onwards during the sale.
Mi 11X 5G Cosmic Black 6GB RAM 128GB ROM
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 33,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; You Save: Rs. 6,000 (18% Off)
Mi 11X 5G is available at 18% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.
