Amazon New Year Offers On Xiaomi Smartphones

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is now available for Rs. 13,999 for those who use an ICICI bank credit card. Similarly, the Redmi Note 8 is available for just Rs. 9,249. The Xiaomi Mi A3 has received a huge price cut, and the base variant now sells for Rs. 12,499 with additional Rs. 1,000 off on exchange of old smartphone.

The Redmi 7A is one of the best budget smartphones and is available for Rs. 4,999, which makes it a great deal, especially for first-time smartphone buyers.

The mid-premium Redmi K20 now sells for Rs. 19,999 and besides, it also offers an additional Rs. 2,000 off with exchange offer.

The Redmi K20 Pro retails for Rs. 24,999, making it one of the most affordable Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC powered phones in the market.

Last, but not the least, the Poco F1 at Rs. 14,999 is definitely a steal deal, especially for those who want a high-performance phone that might not look good.

Here is the complete list of smartphones that are under this offer and their specifications. Depending on your budget, you can choose either of these smartphones and these are guaranteed to serve their purpose.

23% Off On Redmi Note 8

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, 450 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

11% Off Redmi Note 8 Pro

Key Specs

6.38 Inch FHD+ Display

2GHz Octa-Core Helio G90T Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

20MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

4500 MAh Battery

17% Off On Mi A3

Key Specs

6.08-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED display with 102.7% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP camera

32MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4030mAh (typical) / 3940mAh (minimum) battery

21% Off On Redmi 7A

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) built-in battery

8% Off On Redmi K20

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (Minimum) battery

14% Off On Redmi K20 Pro

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 13MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh(typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with 27W SonicCharge fast charging

40% Off On Poco F1

33% Off On Redmi Y3

Key Specs

6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

27% Off On Redmi 7

