Just In
Don't Miss
- Movies Chhapaak’s Title Track Is Out: Netizens Laud Deepika Padukone & Arijit Singh
- News Iran and region's 'free nations' to avenge general's killing: President Hasan Rouhani
- Finance RBI To Go For Third Round Of Operation Twist On January 6
- Lifestyle Malaika Arora's Party Dress Can Make You Look A Class Apart Provided You Are Able To Pull It Off
- Automobiles Kia Carnival India Spec Model Details And Features Revealed
- Sports AIFF Masterclass: Total Football simplified by Johan Neeskens
- Travel 12 Best Places To Visit In Maharashtra In 2020
- Education TNPSC Upcoming Exams 2020: Explore Annual Recruitment Planner For 2020
Amazon New Year Offers On Xiaomi Smartphones
If you are planning to buy a new Xiaomi/Redmi smartphone this year, then check out the latest Amazon New Year Sale, where the e-commerce giant is offering some amazing discounts on an entire line of Xiaomi branded smartphones, including the newly launched Redmi Note 8 Pro and the Redmi Note 8. Almost all smartphones are now available with 6 months no-cost EMI and extra Rs. 2,000 off on exchange.
The Redmi Note 8 Pro is now available for Rs. 13,999 for those who use an ICICI bank credit card. Similarly, the Redmi Note 8 is available for just Rs. 9,249. The Xiaomi Mi A3 has received a huge price cut, and the base variant now sells for Rs. 12,499 with additional Rs. 1,000 off on exchange of old smartphone.
The Redmi 7A is one of the best budget smartphones and is available for Rs. 4,999, which makes it a great deal, especially for first-time smartphone buyers.
The mid-premium Redmi K20 now sells for Rs. 19,999 and besides, it also offers an additional Rs. 2,000 off with exchange offer.
The Redmi K20 Pro retails for Rs. 24,999, making it one of the most affordable Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC powered phones in the market.
Last, but not the least, the Poco F1 at Rs. 14,999 is definitely a steal deal, especially for those who want a high-performance phone that might not look good.
Here is the complete list of smartphones that are under this offer and their specifications. Depending on your budget, you can choose either of these smartphones and these are guaranteed to serve their purpose.
23% Off On Redmi Note 8
Buy This Offers On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, 450 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
11% Off Redmi Note 8 Pro
Buy This Offers On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.38 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Helio G90T Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 20MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 4500 MAh Battery
17% Off On Mi A3
Buy This Offers On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.08-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED display with 102.7% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP camera
- 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh (typical) / 3940mAh (minimum) battery
21% Off On Redmi 7A
Buy This Offers On Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
8% Off On Redmi K20
Buy This Offers On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (Minimum) battery
14% Off On Redmi K20 Pro
Buy This Offers On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 13MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh(typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with 27W SonicCharge fast charging
40% Off On Poco F1
Buy This Offers On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (Minimum) battery
33% Off On Redmi Y3
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
27% Off On Redmi 7
Buy This Offers On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (Minimum) battery
-
22,990
-
29,999
-
14,999
-
28,999
-
34,994
-
1,07,899
-
14,999
-
36,990
-
79,999
-
71,990
-
14,999
-
9,999
-
63,900
-
34,994
-
14,999
-
24,999
-
44,900
-
19,999
-
16,999
-
9,999
-
9,999
-
51,420
-
12,000
-
20,580
-
9,999
-
30,500
-
40,705
-
22,160
-
18,200
-
18,270