Amazon offers cashback, no cost EMI and exchange discount on Huawei P20 Lite, Nova 3i and more

Ever since, the flash sale of devices has started, there are certain E-commerce sites which have been consistently coming up with profitable offers to engage more number of users on their shopping platforms. Among them- Amazon, India is a leading jockey in the race. Especially, in terms of deals such as: Cash back offer, No EMI charges, Exchange offers, and few other optimal offers. You can avail some of the trending phones on this platform by going with the aforesaid bids.
If you are interested to purchase a phone such as the Huawei P20 Lite, then you can go with its attractive deal. This device is now priced at Rs. 17,999, giving a worth discount of Rs. 5,000(22%).
Some other offers include: With Exchange of this phone you get up to Rs. 7,274 off, Acko 1-year All-round Damage Protection Plan for Rs. 699, and Acko 1-year Screen Damage Protection Plan for Rs. 599.
As a part of "Deal Of The Day", you can also purchase the Huawei Nova 3i at great offers. Besides, you also get to see few more deals on such devices like better discount with Axis Bank cards, no cost EMI, and 5% instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit EMI.
There are several other phones in our list below, which you can go through and look for the top-quality one.
22% off on Huawei P20 Lite (EMI starts at ₹856. No Cost EMI)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19: 9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass protection
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Single / Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery with fast charging
15% off on Honor Nova 3i (EMI starts at Rs 974. No Cost EMI)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery
13% off on Huawei Nova 3 (EMI starts at Rs 1,664. No Cost EMI)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 3D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 24MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture
- 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2-megapixel camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
14% off on Huawei P20 pro (EMI starts at Rs 2,852. No Cost EMI)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Dual SIM
- 40 MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP + 8 MP
- 24MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX576 sensor, f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Water and dust-resistant (IP67)
- USB Type-C Audio, HiFi audio with HWA, Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
14% off on Honor 7X (EMI starts at Rs 570. No Cost EMI)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB / 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery
14% off on Honor 7C (EMI starts at Rs 570, No Cost EMI)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
16% off on Honor View 10 (EMI starts at ₹1,426. No Cost EMI)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 FullView display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor, Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP (RGB) + 20MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras
- 13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging