    Amazon Oppo Fantastic Day Sale goes live: Offers on Oppo F11 Pro, R17, F9 Pro, A3s, R15 Pro and more

    By
    |

    Ever since the 17th Lok Sabha election has hit, there's been a huge mass participating for the campaign to see their ideal leader as an incumbent. As such consumers have deviated to the most towards the course of an election. In case also not to miss these people's vital attention from devices, gadgets, and other products- some E-commerce platforms have been generating various schemes, allowing great discounts and other offers on several products.

    Amazon Oppo Fantastic Day Sale goes live: Offers on Oppo smartphones

     

    And recently the flag is being held by Amazon for yet another time, with its strategy titled- "OPPO Fantastic Day Sale". For more information, you can examine the listing of some Oppo devices that can be availed at a much more interesting deal.

    The sale starts today and will end on 19th April 2019. During this limited period of sale, consumers can seek some great offers. Like- no cost EMI option, amazing cashback and exchange offer, 10% instant discount with YES bank credit card, flat cashback of Rs.15 while paying online for the devices, Rs. 1500 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit EMI transactions(bank offers), extra Rs 2500 and more off on Exchange if you buy this product from the seller Appario Retail Pvt Ltd, up to 3.2 TB data & other benefits up to Rs. 4900(Jio offers), and many more. You also get a 100% purchase protection plan on the devices.

    14% off on Oppo F11 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    22% off on Oppo R17
     

    22% off on Oppo R17

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 91.5% screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 670 with 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 615 GPU
    • 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory
    • Dual SIM
    • ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery with (5V/4A) VOOC Flash charge

    20% off on Oppo R17 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory
    • Dual SIM
    • ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary rear camera
    • 25MP front-facing camer
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3700mAh battery

    28% off on Oppo F9 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery

    28% off on Oppo R15 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio OLED display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 128GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3400mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charging

    19% off on Oppo A5

    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery

    25% off on Oppo A3s

    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery

    18% off on Oppo A7

    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 13:35 [IST]
