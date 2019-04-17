Amazon Oppo Fantastic Day Sale goes live: Offers on Oppo F11 Pro, R17, F9 Pro, A3s, R15 Pro and more Features oi-Harish Kumar

Ever since the 17th Lok Sabha election has hit, there's been a huge mass participating for the campaign to see their ideal leader as an incumbent. As such consumers have deviated to the most towards the course of an election. In case also not to miss these people's vital attention from devices, gadgets, and other products- some E-commerce platforms have been generating various schemes, allowing great discounts and other offers on several products.

And recently the flag is being held by Amazon for yet another time, with its strategy titled- "OPPO Fantastic Day Sale". For more information, you can examine the listing of some Oppo devices that can be availed at a much more interesting deal.

The sale starts today and will end on 19th April 2019. During this limited period of sale, consumers can seek some great offers. Like- no cost EMI option, amazing cashback and exchange offer, 10% instant discount with YES bank credit card, flat cashback of Rs.15 while paying online for the devices, Rs. 1500 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit EMI transactions(bank offers), extra Rs 2500 and more off on Exchange if you buy this product from the seller Appario Retail Pvt Ltd, up to 3.2 TB data & other benefits up to Rs. 4900(Jio offers), and many more. You also get a 100% purchase protection plan on the devices.

14% off on Oppo F11 Pro Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery 22% off on Oppo R17 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 91.5% screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 670 with 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 615 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory

Dual SIM

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with (5V/4A) VOOC Flash charge 20% off on Oppo R17 Pro Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory

Dual SIM

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camer

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery 28% off on Oppo F9 Pro Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery 28% off on Oppo R15 Pro Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio OLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3400mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charging 19% off on Oppo A5 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery 25% off on Oppo A3s Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery 18% off on Oppo A7 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery