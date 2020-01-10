Amazon Pongal, Makar Sankranti Festival Offers 2020: Avail Premium Smartphones On EMI

Due to these festive occasions, online portals have started sales. As we know, Amazon has also organized big sale offers that include special EMI offers on some premium smartphones.

Offers by Amazon include bigger exchange offers, bigger cashback offers, 10% instant discount on Yes bank credit EMI transactions, 10% instant discount on Indusland bank credit EMI transactions, get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases, and more.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

The handset's 256GB ROM variant is priced at Rs. 1,23,900. The key features of the phone include a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, A13 Bionic chipset, 12MP TrueDepth front camera, Face ID, and Apple Pay.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

The handset's 64GB ROM variant is priced at Rs. 99,900. The key features of the phone include a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, A13 Bionic chipset, 12MP TrueDepth front camera, Face ID, and Apple Pay. It is available at an EMI starting from Rs. 4,703 per month.

Apple iPhone 11

The smartphone comes at Rs. 64,900. You will get up to Rs. 8,500 off on exchange, on buying the device. The prime highlight of the phone is a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD LCD, 12MP TrueDepth front camera, and Face ID, and A13 Bionic chpset.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

The smartphone comes at Rs. 79,999. You will get an extra Rs. 5,001 discounts, on buying the device. The prime highlight of the phone is the use of 12MP (Dual Aperture) + 12MP + 16MP + TOF rear cameras.

Huawei P30 Pro

The handset is available at Rs. 70,999 with 11% off. You can buy the device with an EMI starting from Rs. 3,342 per month. Also, get 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

The handset price starts from Rs. 69,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB ROM memory options. The handset is available with an EMI starting from Rs. 3,295 per month. It comes with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner and fast charging technology.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

The handset makes use of the Exynos octa-core processor and the price for the device is available from Rs. 67,900 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM options. You will get up to Rs. 8,500 off on exchange and Rs. 5,700 discounts on buying the phone from Amazon.

Apple iPhone XR

It is priced at Rs. 47,900 for 64GB ROM storage option. It is available at an EMI from Rs. 2,255 per month. It comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display,12MP primary camera with OIS, and 7MP TrueDepth front camera.

OnePlus 7 Pro

The handset is available from Rs. 42,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM memory options. The handset is available in Mirror Grey, almond, and Nebula Blue colors. It comes with 48MP triple rear cameras and a 16MP pop-up front camera.

OPPO Reno 10x Zoom

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB HDD memory options. It is priced for Rs. 39,990 for the given memory options.

OPPO Reno2

The smartphone can be purchased at Rs. 36,990 with 8% off. The handset features a 6.5-inch AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and 4,000mAh battery backup. You can buy the phone from an EMI starting at Rs. 1,741 per month.

LG G8s ThinQ

The handset comes with 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM which is expandable up to 2TB, FHD+ display, Z camera with air motion and vein recognition feature, and 3,550mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A70s

The handset comes with 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM, FHD+ display, 64MP primary rear camera, and 4,500mAh battery with Type-C port. You will get up to Rs. 8,500 off on exchange offer, on buying the handset.

LG G7 ThinQ

The smartphone is priced at Rs. 30,990 for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM options. Its highlights include 16MP + 16MP rear cameras, 3,000mAh battery, 6.1-inch display, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa core processor.