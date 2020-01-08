Just In
Don't Miss
- Movies Darbar Box Office Prediction: Is A Record Smashing Opening On Cards For The Rajinikanth Starrer?
- News JNU violence: Delhi Police collecting data of mobile phone location to nab culprits
- Automobiles Dakar 2020 Stage 4 Highlights: Paulo Goncalves Fights Back
- Sports ISL 2019-20: FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC: Erratic NorthEast help Goa reclaim top spot
- Lifestyle Sirtfood Diet: A Diet Plan Which Will Help You Lose Weight In Just 7 Days
- Travel 6 Places To Celebrate Makar Sankranti In India
- Finance Govt Approves Ordinance That Will Boost Coal Mining
- Education TNPSC Upcoming Exams 2020: Explore Annual Recruitment Planner For 2020
20 Most Searched Smartphones on Google 2019 in India
Although we are living in 2020, there have been some who are still stuck in the 2019's key smartphone launches. These phones belong to brands such as Samsung, Apple, Huawei, Oppo, etc. Until now, these phones are witnessing great sales. And, the consumers are left deeply satisfied in operating these handsets. Let's wrap up the short intro by introducing you with a list of some of the most searched smartphones of 2019 below.
Moving next, you can proudly pick the Oneplus 7T which adds to the most favorite premium smartphone category, in India. Its 90Hz display is so elegant and immersive that you will have an ultra-cinematic experience while gaming and streaming videos.
And, it is powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC which greatly improves the performance. However, we can expect the next OnePlus launch to use the Snapdragon 865 chipset.
How we can forget the world's best-selling iPhone XR! The device has lately turned to be phenomenal, turning Apple's market into fortunes that partly shrunk due to iPhone XS and XS Max debacle.
The smartphone is available in six gorgeous colors, the first time Apple ever introduced these many color options. The handset features a Liquid Retina display.
Realme is another brand that has greatly acquired the Indian market. It is positioned third in terms of sales in India, while the brand witnessed the highest sales for Q3 surpassing even Xiaomi.
It mostly became possible because of the Realme 3 Pro. At a reasonable price point, the phone has features like VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 technology, an FHD+ display, and dual rear cameras with filters and modes.
Let's look for more smartphones on our list.
Samsung Galaxy A50
MRP: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core with Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP rear camera
- 25MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
OnePlus 7
MRP: Rs. 30,830
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
OnePlus 7T
MRP: Rs. 34,994
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 16MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3800mAh battery
Google Pixel 3A
MRP: Rs. 33,999
Key Specs
- 5.6inch FHD+ OLED Display
- 2GHz Snapdragon 670 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
- 12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
- 3000mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy M20
MRP: Rs. 11,090
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 display
- Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 3 GB RAM
- 32GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 5MP f/2.2 depth camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Huawei P30
- 6.1-Inch FHD+ OLED Display
- 2.6GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 980 Processor
- 6GB/8GB RAM 64/128/256GB ROM
- 40MP + 16MP + 8MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Facing Camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 5
- USB Type-C
- 3650 MAh Battery
Huawei P30 Lite
MRP: Rs. 19,990
Key Specs
- 6.15-inch (2312 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 24MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera + 8MP 120° ultra-wide camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh (typical) battery
OnePlus 7 Pro
MRP: Rs. 39,995
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Huawei P30 Pro
MRP: Rs. 71,990
Key Specs
- 6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (typical) battery
Apple iPhone 11 Pro
MRP: Rs. 99,900
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
Asus ROG Phone 2
MRP: Rs. 37,999
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz OLED 10-bit HDR 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ROG UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 13MP 125° ultra-wide camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh (typical) / 5800mAh (minimum) battery
Apple iPhone 11
MRP: Rs. 63,900
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch Liquid Retina HD LCD Display
- Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
- 4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
Redmi Note 7 PRO
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Redmi Note 7
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) battery
Realme 3 PRO
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4045mAh battery (typical) / 3960mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging
Apple iPhone XR
MRP: Rs. 44,900
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 12
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Oppo F11 Pro
MRP: Rs. 16,990
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S10
MRP: Rs. 54,900
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3400 MAh Battery
Vivo V15 Pro
MRP: Rs. 19,990
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP + 5MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
-
22,990
-
29,999
-
19,990
-
28,999
-
34,980
-
1,07,899
-
15,999
-
36,990
-
79,999
-
71,990
-
14,997
-
9,999
-
63,900
-
34,980
-
15,999
-
24,999
-
44,900
-
19,999
-
16,999
-
9,999
-
3,210
-
11,250
-
9,999
-
51,420
-
12,000
-
20,580
-
9,999
-
30,500
-
40,705
-
22,160