20 Most Searched Smartphones on Google 2019 in India

Moving next, you can proudly pick the Oneplus 7T which adds to the most favorite premium smartphone category, in India. Its 90Hz display is so elegant and immersive that you will have an ultra-cinematic experience while gaming and streaming videos.

And, it is powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC which greatly improves the performance. However, we can expect the next OnePlus launch to use the Snapdragon 865 chipset.

How we can forget the world's best-selling iPhone XR! The device has lately turned to be phenomenal, turning Apple's market into fortunes that partly shrunk due to iPhone XS and XS Max debacle.

The smartphone is available in six gorgeous colors, the first time Apple ever introduced these many color options. The handset features a Liquid Retina display.

Realme is another brand that has greatly acquired the Indian market. It is positioned third in terms of sales in India, while the brand witnessed the highest sales for Q3 surpassing even Xiaomi.

It mostly became possible because of the Realme 3 Pro. At a reasonable price point, the phone has features like VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 technology, an FHD+ display, and dual rear cameras with filters and modes.

Let's look for more smartphones on our list.

Samsung Galaxy A50

MRP: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core with Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP rear camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

OnePlus 7

MRP: Rs. 30,830

Key Specs

6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery

OnePlus 7T

MRP: Rs. 34,994

Key Specs

6.55-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 16MP + 12MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3800mAh battery

Google Pixel 3A

MRP: Rs. 33,999

Key Specs



5.6inch FHD+ OLED Display

2GHz Snapdragon 670 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM

12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Single Nano Sim

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0

3000mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy M20

MRP: Rs. 11,090

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 display

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

3 GB RAM

32GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 5MP f/2.2 depth camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Huawei P30

Key Specs

6.1-Inch FHD+ OLED Display

2.6GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 980 Processor

6GB/8GB RAM 64/128/256GB ROM

40MP + 16MP + 8MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash

32MP Front Facing Camera

Dual SIM

4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 5

USB Type-C

3650 MAh Battery

Huawei P30 Lite

MRP: Rs. 19,990

Key Specs

6.15-inch (2312 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

24MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera + 8MP 120° ultra-wide camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3340mAh (typical) battery

OnePlus 7 Pro

MRP: Rs. 39,995

Key Specs



6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage

8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Huawei P30 Pro

MRP: Rs. 71,990

Key Specs

6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (typical) battery

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

MRP: Rs. 99,900

Key Specs



5.8 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Asus ROG Phone 2

MRP: Rs. 37,999

Key Specs

6.59-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz OLED 10-bit HDR 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ROG UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 13MP 125° ultra-wide camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh (typical) / 5800mAh (minimum) battery

Apple iPhone 11

MRP: Rs. 63,900

Key Specs

6.1 Inch Liquid Retina HD LCD Display

Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic

4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Redmi Note 7 PRO

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Redmi Note 7

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) battery

Realme 3 PRO

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs



6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4045mAh battery (typical) / 3960mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging

Apple iPhone XR

MRP: Rs. 44,900

Key Specs



6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 12

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Oppo F11 Pro

MRP: Rs. 16,990

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S10

MRP: Rs. 54,900

Key Specs



6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

3400 MAh Battery

Vivo V15 Pro

MRP: Rs. 19,990

Key Specs

