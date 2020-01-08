Flipkart Apple Days Sale: Buy iPhones At Attractive Discount

ENGLISH

    Apple smartphones are available at cheaper rates, thanks to Flipkart's "Apple Days". The sale starts on January 8th and is schedule to run until January 11th. Consumers who find unwillingness to obtain iPhones because of higher price, now have an excellent opportunity.

    Flipkart Apple Days
     

    We have shared a list of some iPhones below. You can go through the list and pick the phones accordingly. Offers by Flipkart include 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit debit card, extra discounts, exchange offers, and cashback offers.

    You will also get brand warranty of 1 year on smartphone and 6 months warranty on accessories.

    Apple iPhone 7

    Apple iPhone 7

    The handset is available at Rs. 24,999 with 16% off. You will get extra discount of Rs. 4,901 on the phone. It runs the latest iOS 13 out-of-the-box.

    Apple iPhone 8

    Apple iPhone 8

    The iPhone features all glass design and Touch ID. It comes with Retina HD display, A11 Bionic chipset, and 64GB ROM. On buying the device, you will get an exchange offer up to Rs. 11,850 off.

    Apple iPhone 6s
     

    Apple iPhone 6s

    The smartphone is powered by the A9 64-bit processor and embedded M9 motion co-processor. You can get the device with an EMI starting from Rs. 2,000 per month.

    Apple iPhone 11

    Apple iPhone 11

    The handset is available with flat Rs. 6,000 instant discounts on HDFC debit and credit cards. The EMI for the device starts from Rs. 10,817 per month.

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro

    Yet another new iPhone from Apple is available for sales from Rs. 99,900. You will get Rs. 6,000 off on buying the phone using prepaid transactions with HDFC credit and debit cards.

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro MAX

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro MAX

    The top variant of the iPhone 11 series is available at Rs. 1,09,900 for 64GB ROM. It flaunts a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display which for the first time Apple has used. Another striking feature is the use of triple rear sensors along with advanced camera features.

    Apple iPhone XS

    Apple iPhone XS

    Flipkart offers up to Rs. 11,850 off on exchange and extra discounts of Rs. 26,901 on the handset. It is powered by the A12 Bionic chipset and features a Super Retina display.

    Apple iPhone XS MAX

    Apple iPhone XS MAX

    Flipkart offers extra discounts of Rs. 44,901 on the handset. Its specs include Super Retina display, 12MP + 12MP rear cameras, A12 Bionic chipset, and runs iOS 13.

    Apple iPhone XR

    Apple iPhone XR

    The smartphone is available for sales in red, black, blue, coral, white, and yellow color options. It comes with a 7MP front camera, 12MP rear sensor, 6.1-inch display, and is iOS 13 compatible.

