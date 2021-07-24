Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Xiaomi Mi 11X, Redmi Note 10T, More At A Discount Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi is one of the top-selling brands in the world, with a large user base in India. Both Xiaomi Mi and Redmi smartphones have a huge following for their affordable price tags and attractive features. The upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 on July 26 will be offering a huge discount on Xiaomi mobiles. Here's everything you need to know about the sale.

Amazon Prime Day Sale On Xiaomi Mi 11X 5G, Mi 10i 5G

Xiaomi recently unveiled the Mi 11 series with flagship features. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 is now offering the Mi 11X 5G smartphone at a huge discount, costing just Rs. 27,999 with an additional Rs. 5,000 discount on exchange. Additionally, the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 is offering the Mi 10i 5G smartphone at a discounted price.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Discount On Redmi Note 10T, More

Further, the Redmi Note 10 series will also be getting a huge discount at the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021. Devices like the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10T, and the Redmi Note 10S are getting a large discount. For instance, the newly launched Noted Note 10T will begin its first sale on July 26 for Rs. 13,999.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 Discounts On Redmi 9A, Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Power

Joining the list are a couple of budget smartphones. The Redmi 9 series consisting of Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, and the Redmi 9 Power have a price drop alert at the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021. For instance, the Redmi 9A is tipped to cost Rs. 6,999 or even lesser. One of the best features of the Redmi 9 Power is its massive 6,000 mAh battery, which will now be available for a discounted price.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 will begin on July 26 and go on till July 27. The sale is extending a massive discount offer on several smartphones, including top brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and much more. If you're looking to get any new smartphone or a gadget, this might be the best time to do so!

