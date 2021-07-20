Redmi Unveils Affordable Note 10T 5G Smartphone: Price And Features To Check Out News oi-Rohit Arora

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has announced its first 5G-enabled budget smartphone in India. The Redmi Note 10T 5G comes in two variants- 6GB+64GB at Rs. 13,999 and 6GB+128GB at Rs. 15,999. The handset will be available across Mi.com, Amazon.in, Mi Home and Mi Studio stores starting 12 pm from 26th July 2021. The budget 5G handset will also be made available across 10,000+ retail stores in the country.

Notably, the Redmi Note10T is the first affordable 5G handset from the Redmi Note-lineup and will compete with the likes of the Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme 8 5G, Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, and the Oppo A74.

If you were planning to buy a budget 5G handset, the Redmi Note 10T 5G can be a good choice. Find out why?

Redmi Note 10T Specifications & Features

The Redmi Note 10T 5G brings a fluid screen user experience on a budget. The handset flaunts a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate. Redmi mentions that the panel's refresh rate is automatically adjusted depending on the application usage. The feature is mostly seen on premium handsets and can save some battery life in day-to-day use. The Realme 8 5G also sports a similar 6.5-inch 90Hz refresh rate IPS LCD screen.

Moving on, the Redmi Note 10T 5G is based on the tried and tested EVOL design language and will be available in four colors - Metallic Blue, Mint Green, Chromium White, and Graphite Black. The budget handset gets the basics right by offering a 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD card slot, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, and P2i coating for making the handset splash resistant.

As far as the internals are concerned, the Redmi Note 10T 5G also draws power from MediaTek's entry-level 5G chipset- Dimensity 700 SoC, which has become the go-to choice for budget 5G handsets from leading brands.

Built on the 7nm architecture, the SoC uses Mali G57 GPU and provides dual 5G SIM support. The same chipset ensured good overall performance on the Realme Narzo 305G and Realme 8 5G. Redmi has paired the SoC with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage on the Note 10T 5G. The Redmi smartphone runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top.

For cameras, the Redmi Note 10T 5G comes equipped with a triple-lens camera setup featuring a 48MP primary sensor coupled with a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The Redmi Note 10T 5G is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery cell and supports 18W fast charging; however, the brand is offering a 22.5W fast charger in the box.

Should You Buy the Redmi Note 10T 5G?

The Redmi Note 10T 5G seems like a good option in the affordable 5G smartphone market. It brings a fluid 90Hz display, practical design, a 5G-enabled chipset with a massive 5,000 mAh battery cell. We are expecting a reliable day-to-day performance from the Note 10T 5G, something the Redmi Note-series devices are known for. If you are planning to buy a budget 5G device, the Redmi Note 10T 5G is worth considering.

