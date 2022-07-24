Just In
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Discounts On Best Fast Charging Smartphones
Gone are the days when you had to plug in your smartphone hours together to get its battery charged up to 100%. These days, smartphone technologies have improved to a great extent that it is possible to charge these devices within a few minutes. The newly launched Oppo Reno8 Pro is an example of this as it can be charged quickly with its 80W super-fast charging tech.
However, Oppo is not alone as almost all smartphone makers come with such rapid charging technologies with some being proprietary as well. Here, on account of the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022, we have listed the offers you can avail on the bestselling fast charging smartphones.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,09,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 1,31,999 (17% Off)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is available at 17% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,09,999 onwards during the sale.
OnePlus 10R 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 34,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 38,999 (10% Off)
OnePlus 10R 5G is available at 10% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 62,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 79,999 (21% Off)
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is available at 21% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 62,999 onwards during the sale.
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 65,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 66,999 (1% Off)
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is available at 1% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 65,999 onwards during the sale.
iQOO 9 SE 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 33,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 39,990 (15% Off)
iQOO 9 SE 5G is available at 15% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 33,990 onwards during the sale.
iQOO 7 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 34,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 (14% Off)
iQOO 7 5G is available at 14% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 39,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 47,490 (16% Off)
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is available at 16% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,990 onwards during the sale.
