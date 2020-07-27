Just In
Amazon Prime Day Sale: Special Discounts Offers Available On List Of Smartphones
Amazon Prime Day sale is here and it brings in many offers and discounts on a wide range of products. The list also includes many smartphones, available at a massive discount at the Amazon Prime Day sale. Interested buyers can buy smartphones like the OnePlus 7T, iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy M31, Vivo V19, Oppo A5 2020, and more.
The Amazon Prime Day sale includes discounts on many brands like OnePlus, Apple, Redmi, Samsung, Vivo, and more. Take for instance the OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 8, and the OnePlus 8 Pro. The OnePlus 7T, which costs Rs. 39,999 will be available at a discount and an additional offer on exchange.
Also, there is an offer for the Apple iPhone 11 on the Amazon Prime Day sale. The iPhone 11, which costs Rs. 68,300, will now be available at a discounted price. Some of the other phones include the Oppo A5 2020 and the Oppo F15. The Oppo A5 2020, which is priced Rs. 14,990 comes with a major price slash.
Adding to the list of smartphones at a discount is the Redmi 8A, Xiaomi Mi 10, Honor 9x, and more. The Honor 9A, which will be launching on July 31, will begin flash sales at the Amazon Prime Day sale. The Mi 10, which costs Rs. 54,999 is expected to get a price cut and additional offers with an exchange.
The list also includes the Samsung Galaxy M31, Samsung Galaxy M21, Samsung Galaxy M11, and the Samsung Galaxy S10. The Samsung Galaxy S10, presently available for Rs. 71,000, will get a massive price cut and ship for around Rs. 40 and above. The Samsung Galaxy M21 will also start from Rs. 10K and above.
The Vivo V19 and the Vivo S1 Pro some more devices available at a discount on the Amazon Prime Day sale. The Vivo V19, which costs Rs. 30,990 is expected to get a price slash and cost somewhere around Rs. 20,000 and above. Extra discounts with the exchange are also available at the Amazon Prime Day sale.
OnePlus 7T
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 16MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3800mAh battery
iPhone 11
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792×828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 13
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera + 12MP secondary camera
- 12MP front camera
- TrueDepth camera
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
OnePlus 8
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 16MP 116° ultra-wide camera + 2MP macro camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M31
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
