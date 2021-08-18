Amazon Rakhi Festival Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Smartphones

The Amazon Rakhi Festival Sale 2021 is extending its discount offer on several branded smartphones, including Xiaomi Redmi devices. For instance, one can get the Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10S at a discount. The newly launched Redmi Note 10S is now available for just Rs. 14,999, giving buyers Rs. 2,000 discount. One can even check out the premium Redmi Note 10 Pro Max for Rakhi.

Apart from Redmi, the Amazon Rakhi Festival Sale 2021 has an offer on Samsung phones. Devices like the Samsung Galaxy M31 and the Galaxy M32 are at a discount on Amazon for Rakhi. Both phones make a good choice and are priced at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 13,999, respectively. The Amazon Rakhi Festival Sale 2021 is also offering the iQOO 7 5G is available for Rs. 31,990.

Also, the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max are available at a discount at the Amazon Rakhi Festival Sale 2021. These premium iPhones are priced at Rs. 1,19,900 and Rs. 1,19,650, respectively. One can check out the Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G and the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G for the Rakhi festival. The Amazon Rakhi Festival Sale 2021 is offering these with up to Rs. 4,000 discount, making them a worthy buy for your sister.

Redmi Note 10 (Shadow Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 15,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; You Save: Rs. 2,500 (16%)

Redmi Note 10 (Shadow Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) is available at 16% discount during Amazon Rakhi Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy M31 (Ocean Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 19,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (25%)

Samsung Galaxy M31 (Ocean Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)is available at 25% discount during Amazon Rakhi Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 10S (Shadow Black, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (12%)

Redmi Note 10S (Shadow Black, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage) is available at 12% discount during Amazon Rakhi Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (Dark Night, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 22,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (13%)

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (Dark Night, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is available at 13% discount during Amazon Rakhi Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy M32 (Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 You Save: Rs. 3,000 (18%)

Samsung Galaxy M32 (Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) is available at 18% discount during Amazon Rakhi Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.

New Apple iPhone 12 Pro (256GB) - Gold

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 1,29,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,19,900 ; You Save: Rs. 10,000 (8%)

New Apple iPhone 12 Pro (256GB) - Gold is available at 8% discount during Amazon Rakhi Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,19,900 onwards during the sale.

New Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (128GB) - Graphite

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 1,29,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,19,650 ; You Save: Rs. 10,250 (8%)

New Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (128GB) - Graphite is available at 8% discount during Amazon Rakhi Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,19,650 onwards during the sale.

OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 29,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 25,990 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (13%)

OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G is available at 13% discount during Amazon Rakhi Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,990 onwards during the sale.

OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 38,990. ; Deal Price: Rs. 35,990 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (8%)

OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is available at 8% discount during Amazon Rakhi Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 35,990 onwards during the sale.

iQOO 7 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 34,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 31,990 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (9%)

iQOO 7 5G is available at 8% discount during Amazon Rakhi Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 31,990 onwards during the sale.