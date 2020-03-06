ENGLISH

    Amazon Realme Xtra Days Offer: Attractive Discounts You Can Avail On Realme Smartphones

    Realme has collaborated with Amazon to offer deals and discounts on select Realme products from March 5 to March 14. Under Amazon Realme Xtra Days, one can grab some of the best-selling Realme smartphones at a lower price tag.

    Amazon Realme Xtra DAYS
     

    The Realme XT is one of the best smartphones that are on sale via the Realme Xtra Days. It is one of the most affordable smartphones with an FHD+ AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Similarly, the Realme X is also on sale, which comes with a completely bezel-less screen and a pop-up selfie camera.

    If you are looking for a budget offering, then the Realme 5 and the Realme C2 are also on offer. These two models offer a premium-looking design with best-in-class specifications. For those who want something in the middle ground, the Realme 5 Pro with the power-efficient Snapdragon 712 SoC might be the device to consider under Realme Xtra Days.

    Lastly, some of the best-selling accessories from the brand like the Realme Buds Wireless and Realme 10000mAh power bank are also on REalme Xtra Days sale. If you are waiting to buy any of these smartphones, then, this is the right time do to so.

    Realme XT

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 64GB/128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Realme 5
     

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 6.0 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Realme X

    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 4GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Dual SIM
    • ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3765mAh battery
    Realme 5 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4035mAh battery
    Realme C2

    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) 19.5:9 Dewdrop 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) built-in battery
    Realme Buds 2

    Key Specs

    • Enjoy the powerful 11.2mm bass boost driver which consist of multi-layer composite diaphragm, bringing you a deep and powerful, yet accurate bass response.
    • The inline remote features three tactile buttons and a mic, so you can control your music and videos, incoming calls, and even summon your voice assistant directly at the touch of a button.
    • A premium, reinforced braided jacket, and two evenly grooved TPU cables make for a design that is robust and durable.
    • Realme buds 2 features built-in magnets and a cable strap which are designed to provide the ultimate solution for neatly storing your earphones.
    • Add a touch of style to your music experience with the realme Buds 2. The matte, streamlined design looks elegant and attractive.
    Realme Buds Wireless

    Key Specs

    • 10 minutes of charging gives you 100 minutes of music time. Large 110mAh battery charges completely in 1.5 hours, giving a playback time of up to 12 hours
    • 11.2 mm sound driver capable of producing great bass
    • Built-in magnets: Enjoy magnetic earbuds with auto on and off feature for seamless audio connection
    • Three button remote: Control your music, handle phone calls and even summon Google Assistant with three tactile inline buttons
    • A premiun neckband design along with a tangle free memory metal string ensures a great experience
    • 6 months warranty
    Realme 10000mAH Power Bank

    Key Specs

    • 10,000mAh high capacity Li-Po battery
    • Two-way 18W fast charging
    • Dual output - Type C and Type A
    • 12 layers of security
    • 1 year warranty

    Story first published: Friday, March 6, 2020, 13:30 [IST]
