    Amazon Samsung Galaxy M Anniversary Sale 2021: Offers On Samsung Smartphones

    By
    |

    Samsung's M series of smartphones are known for offering a great set of features and specifications at affordable pricing. When it comes to affordability, these devices are as affordable as any other Chinese smartphone available in the market and are known for offering specs like AMOLED display, large battery, latest Android OS, and more.

    Amazon Samsung M Series Anniversary Sale 2021: Offers On Samsung Phones
     

    Samsung is currently running a sale of the M series smartphones on Amazon, where, the company is offering up to a 20 percent discount on the select Galaxy M series of smartphones. On top of that, HDFC credit card users can get another Rs. 1,000, which drives down the price of the smartphone.

    The Galaxy M31 is now available with 18 percent off, while the Galaxy M31s is now 20 percent cheaper. Here are all the smartphones that are currently on sale on Amazon Samsung M Series Anniversary Sale 2021.

    18% Off On Samsung Galaxy M31

    18% Off On Samsung Galaxy M31

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
    • Expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP + 8MP + 5MP d+ 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    13% Off On Samsung Galaxy M21
     

    13% Off On Samsung Galaxy M21

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    20% Off On Samsung Galaxy M31s

    20% Off On Samsung Galaxy M31s

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen with up to 420 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    21% Off On Samsung Galaxy M51

    21% Off On Samsung Galaxy M51

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus 20:9 display
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
    • Expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with One UI 2.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 7000mAh battery

