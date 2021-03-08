Amazon Samsung Galaxy M Anniversary Sale 2021: Offers On Samsung Smartphones

Samsung is currently running a sale of the M series smartphones on Amazon, where, the company is offering up to a 20 percent discount on the select Galaxy M series of smartphones. On top of that, HDFC credit card users can get another Rs. 1,000, which drives down the price of the smartphone.

The Galaxy M31 is now available with 18 percent off, while the Galaxy M31s is now 20 percent cheaper. Here are all the smartphones that are currently on sale on Amazon Samsung M Series Anniversary Sale 2021.

18% Off On Samsung Galaxy M31

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

Expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 5MP d+ 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

13% Off On Samsung Galaxy M21

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

20% Off On Samsung Galaxy M31s

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen with up to 420 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

21% Off On Samsung Galaxy M51

