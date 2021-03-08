Just In
- 1 hr ago Redmi Note 10 Pro Max First Sale On March 18: Should You Buy?
-
- 1 hr ago BSNL Offering 12GB Data With Regular Postpaid Data Add-On Packs
- 2 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy M12: Watch Out For 90Hz Display, 8nm SoC, Monstrous 6000mAh Battery & True 48MP Camera
- 2 hrs ago OnePlus 9 Series Launch Officially Confirmed For March 23
Don't Miss
- Sports India vs England: T20 Dilemmas: Tough calls between Dhawan/Rahul, Chahar/Bhuvneshwar, Shreyas/Surya
- News Karnataka Budget: CM Yediyurappa slams Congress for walking out during session
- Automobiles Skoda Rapid CNG Variant Coming To India: Zac Hollis Confirms 4 Product Launches In Next 12 Months
- Finance SBI vs Canara vs Kotak vs Yes Bank: Check Current Interest Rates On FD Here
- Movies Beyhadh 2 Actor Paras Madaan Gets Engaged To Soumita Das PICS
- Lifestyle Saina Trailer Launch: Parineeti Chopra Exudes Confidence And Boss Lady Vibes In Her White Pantsuit
- Education CEED Result 2021: IIT Bombay To Release CEED Result At ceed.iitb.ac.in
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Nagaland In March
Flipkart Carnival Smartphone Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Poco Smartphones
Xiaomi sub-brand went official in 2018 with the launch of the Poco F1, the most affordable Snapdragon 845 SoC smartphone. Since then, the brand has launched a slew of smartphones under its C, M, and X series. Now, Poco has a slew of smartphones in the Indian market priced at different price brackets.
Most of the Poco smartphones are available via the online retailer Flipkart. The retailer usually offers partner discounts and no-cost EMI payment options that make the Poco smartphones more affordable.
Now, during the Flipkart Carnival smartphone sale, the e-commerce player is providing additional discounts that will sell the devices from this brand at up to 30% discounts. If you are interested in buying a Poco smartphone, then do check out the below offers.
30% Off On Poco C3
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
20% Off On POCO M3
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- 48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh (Typical) / 5900mAh (minimum) battery
23% Off On POCO X3
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
key Specs
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Corning Gorilla 5 protection
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
27% Off On Poco M2 Pro
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
21% Off On POCO X2
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
key Specs
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB
- Android 10 with MIUI 11
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP + 2MP secondary camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (Typical) / 4400mAh (Minimum) battery
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
18,999
-
14,999
-
49,590
-
42,640
-
56,320
-
49,570
-
13,500
-
8,999
-
25,000
-
21,990