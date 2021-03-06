Flipkart Smartphones Carnival Sale 2021: Offers On Samsung Smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

Flipkart is one of the biggest one-stop destinations for online shopping in India. The company has been popular amongst the Indian audience for its wide range of product category. The brand is also grabbing the audience attention by hosting special and festive sales where you get to buy the products for a cheap price tag. Smartphones and their accessories are the hot selling products during the sale.

The company is now hosting the Smartphone Carnival sale 2021 where the company is offering Samsung smartphones at cheaper prices. The Samsung Galaxy F41 is being sold with a 31 percent discount, while the Galaxy S20 FE can be purchased with a 21 percent discount. You will be able to buy some other Galaxy handsets with discounts as well. Take a look at the entire list: 20% Off On Samsung Galaxy F41 Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 420 nits brightness

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera, 8MP 123° ultra-wide camera, 5MP depth sensor

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery 31% Off On Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 × 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, 407 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU

8GB RAM (LPDDR5), 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP rear camera + 8MP + 12MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE,

4500mAh Battery 21% Off On Samsung Galaxy A71 Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus screen

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE 25% Off On Samsung Galaxy A31 Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery 22% Off On Samsung Galaxy A21s Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-O display

Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, Micro SD slot (Up to 512GB)

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

48MP (f/2.0 primary) + 8MP (f/2.2 ultra-wide) + 2MP (f/ 2.4 depth) + 2MP (f/2.4 macro)

13MP (f/2.2) front camera

Rear Fingerprint sensor, Face Recognition

4G VoLTE

5,000mAh (typical) battery 19% Off On Samsung Galaxy A51 Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

