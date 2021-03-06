ENGLISH

    Flipkart Smartphones Carnival Sale 2021: Offers On Samsung Smartphones

    By
    |

    Flipkart is one of the biggest one-stop destinations for online shopping in India. The company has been popular amongst the Indian audience for its wide range of product category. The brand is also grabbing the audience attention by hosting special and festive sales where you get to buy the products for a cheap price tag. Smartphones and their accessories are the hot selling products during the sale.

    Flipkart Smartphones Carnival Sale 2021: Offers On Samsung Smartphones
     

    The company is now hosting the Smartphone Carnival sale 2021 where the company is offering Samsung smartphones at cheaper prices. The Samsung Galaxy F41 is being sold with a 31 percent discount, while the Galaxy S20 FE can be purchased with a 21 percent discount. You will be able to buy some other Galaxy handsets with discounts as well. Take a look at the entire list:

    20% Off On Samsung Galaxy F41

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 420 nits brightness
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with One UI
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera, 8MP 123° ultra-wide camera, 5MP depth sensor
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    31% Off On Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
     

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 × 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, 407 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate
    • Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
    • 8GB RAM (LPDDR5), 128GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 10 with OneUI
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE,
    • 4500mAh Battery
    21% Off On Samsung Galaxy A71

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus screen
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    25% Off On Samsung Galaxy A31

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
    • In-display fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    22% Off On Samsung Galaxy A21s

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-O display
    • Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
    • 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, Micro SD slot (Up to 512GB)
    • Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
    • 48MP (f/2.0 primary) + 8MP (f/2.2 ultra-wide) + 2MP (f/ 2.4 depth) + 2MP (f/2.4 macro)
    • 13MP (f/2.2) front camera
    • Rear Fingerprint sensor, Face Recognition
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000mAh (typical) battery
    19% Off On Samsung Galaxy A51

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
    • 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Story first published: Monday, March 8, 2021, 4:00 [IST]
