Amazon Samsung Upgrade Days Sale 2021: Discounts On Samsung Mobiles
Amazon is one of the top e-commerce portals in India. The availability of a wide range of consumer products is not the only reason for its popularity amongst the Indian consumers but also the special sale events that are frequent on this platform. The company is currently hosting the Samsung Upgrade Days sale 2021 where you can get your hands on Samsung smartphones without burning a hole in your pocket.
As a part of the Samsung Upgrade Days Sale 2021, you will be able to buy flagship as well as budget Samsung smartphones at discounted rates. For instance, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy S21 Plus 5G, and the Galaxy S20 FE are the premium offerings that you can buy during the sale. The Galaxy A12, Galaxy M02s, and the Galaxy A32 are the offerings for budget users. Here's the entire list:
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 43,000 ; Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; You Save: Rs. 13,001 (30%)
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite is available at 30% discount during Amazon Samsung Upgrade Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,00,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 76,999 ; You Save: Rs. 24,000 (24%)
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is available at 24% discount during Amazon Samsung Upgrade Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 76,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy A12
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 13,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; You Save: Rs. 1,000 (7%)
Samsung Galaxy A12 is available at 30% discount during Amazon Samsung Upgrade Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy A32
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 24,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 20,499 ; You Save: Rs. 4,500 (18%)
Samsung Galaxy A32 is available at 18% discount during Amazon Samsung Upgrade Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,499 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy A72
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 41,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 34,999 ; You Save: Rs. 7,000 (17%)
Samsung Galaxy A72 is available at 17% discount during Amazon Samsung Upgrade Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 74,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 47,999 ; You Save: Rs. 27,000 (36%)
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available at 36% discount during Amazon Samsung Upgrade Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 47,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M42
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 24,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 21,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (12%)
Samsung Galaxy M42 is available at 12% discount during Amazon Samsung Upgrade Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M51
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 30,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 22,999 ; You Save: Rs. 8,000 (26%)
Samsung Galaxy M51 is available at 26% discount during Amazon Samsung Upgrade Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 22,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M02s
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 10,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; You Save: Rs. 1,500 (14%)
Samsung Galaxy M02s is available at 14% discount during Amazon Samsung Upgrade Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.
