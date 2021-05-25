Flipkart Shop From Home Days Sale 2021: Discounts On Best Motorola Mobiles

This upcoming sale will be up for three days from May 27 to May 29. During this sale, the company has teamed up with HDFC Bank to offer a 10% or up to Rs. 1,750 discount on using the card for the purchase.

If you want to upgrade to a Motorola smartphone, you can look at the offers and discounts on the same. Having said that, here we have listed the Motorola smartphones available under discount during this sale.

Motorola G30

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (26% off)

Motorola G30 is available at 26% discount during Shop From Home Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.

Motorola E7 Power

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (25% off)

Motorola E7 Power is available at 25% discount during Shop From Home Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.

Motorola G40 Fusion

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (20% off)

Motorola G40 Fusion is available at 20% discount during Shop From Home Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.

Motorola Razr 5G

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 1,09,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,49,999 (26% off)

Motorola Razr 5G is available at 26% discount during Shop From Home Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,09,999 onwards during the sale.

Motorola G60

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; Rs. 21,999 (18% off)

Motorola G60 is available at 18% discount during Shop From Home Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.