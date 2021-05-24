Flipkart Shop From Home Days: Discount Offer On Poco X3 Pro, Poco M3, Poco C3, Poco M2, And More

The list of Poco smartphones on discount at the Flipkart Shop from Home Days includes many. Premium smartphones like the Poco X3 series are available at a discount here. For instance, one can get the Poco X3 and the Poco X3 Pro at a discount price, costing only Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 18,999, respectively.

Poco X3 Pro

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (20% off)

Poco X3 Pro is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Shop from Home Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.

POCO X3

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (25% off)

POCO X3 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Shop from Home Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

POCO M3

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (15% off)

POCO M3 is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Shop from Home Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.

Poco M2 Pro

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (20% off)

Poco M2 Pro is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Shop from Home Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.

Poco C3

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (25% off)

Poco C3 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Shop from Home Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.

Poco M2

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 (20% off)

Poco M2 is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Shop from Home Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.