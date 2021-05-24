Just In
Flipkart Shop From Home Days: Discount Offer On Poco X3 Pro, Poco M3, Poco C3, Poco M2, And More
Poco brand has separated from Xiaomi and has released several attractive smartphones. Poco, though independent, still depends on Xiaomi's MIUI custom OS that runs Android. Poco smartphones in India are evidently popular for its pricing and the features offered. If you're looking for new Poco smartphones, then the Flipkart Shop from Home Days sale is the best place to head to. This is because Flipkart is offering a massive price cut on Poco smartphones, giving buyers a chance to get these devices at a never-seen-before price.
The list of Poco smartphones on discount at the Flipkart Shop from Home Days includes many. Premium smartphones like the Poco X3 series are available at a discount here. For instance, one can get the Poco X3 and the Poco X3 Pro at a discount price, costing only Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 18,999, respectively.
That's not all. The Flipkart Shop from Home Days is also offering a massive price cut on more premium smartphones like the Poco M2 series and Poco M3 series. As one of the new launches, one can buy the Poco M3 at a 15 percent discount, costing just Rs. 10,999. Plus, the Poco M2 gets a 20 percent discount, bringing down the price to just Rs. 15,999 - making it an attractive purchase.
The sale also extends to the base model, namely the Poco M2. One can purchase the Poco M2 at the Flipkart Shop from Home Days with a 20 percent discount and costing only Rs. 9,499. If you're looking for more affordable devices, then one can check out the Poco C3 at the Flipkart Shop from Home Days. The Poco C3 now costs only Rs. 7,499. Now isn't this the best time to get Poco smartphones right at the comfort of your home?
Poco X3 Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (20% off)
Poco X3 Pro is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Shop from Home Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO X3
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (25% off)
POCO X3 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Shop from Home Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO M3
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (15% off)
POCO M3 is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Shop from Home Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.
Poco M2 Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (20% off)
Poco M2 Pro is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Shop from Home Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.
Poco C3
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (25% off)
Poco C3 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Shop from Home Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.
Poco M2
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 (20% off)
Poco M2 is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Shop from Home Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.
