TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Cyclone Fani Live Updates — Landfall Process Begins, Eye Of The Cyclone To Land At 11 am
- IPL 2019 — Mumbai Clinch IPL Play-Off Berth
- Force Motors Upgrades The Gurkha — Expected Launch In 2020
- Huawei Now Wants To Dominate TV Market With World's First 5G TV
- What Happens To EPF And PPF When You Move Abroad?
- Ananya Panday Reacts To Being Trolled: 'I Love Memes On Me'
- Vicky Kaushal's Floral & Sporty Outfit
- The Bustling City Of Muzaffarnagar
Amazon Summer Sale discounts and cashback offers on Samsung smartphones will make you buy one
Amazon's newest scheme, "Summer Sale" is about to begin tomorrow(4th May) which will end on 7th May 2019. The sale looks amazing as users can get devices and other gadgets at a relieving discount. It is also great to find you can purchase some of the best Samsung devices at enticing deals.
While purchasing these handsets, you will seek several splendid offers. These include- no cost EMI option on all major credit cards and select debit cards, amazing cashback and exchange offer, flat cashback of Rs.50 while paying online for the devices, double data voucher on recharges of Rs.198 & Rs.299(Jio offer), extra better amount off on exchange if you buy a couple of devices from the seller Appario Retail Pvt Ltd, and get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases. The platform also offers a 100% purchase protection plan on these devices.
Samsung Galaxy M20
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.3 Inch FHD+ TFT Display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor
- 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 5000 MAh Battery
36% off on Samsung Galaxy S9
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- 3000 MAh Battery
13% off on Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6 Inch HD+ Infinity Display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Processor
- 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- Side Mounted Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 3300 MAh Battery
33% off on Samsung Galaxy J8
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
29% off on Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front camera and secondary 8MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
8% off on Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid SIM
- Dual 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Water And Dust Resistant (IP68)
- USB 3.1
- 4000 MAh Battery
6% off on Samsung Galaxy S10
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- 3400 MAh Battery
5% off on Samsung Galaxy A50
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera
- 25MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging