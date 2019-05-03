ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Amazon Summer Sale discounts and cashback offers on Samsung smartphones will make you buy one

    By
    |

    Amazon's newest scheme, "Summer Sale" is about to begin tomorrow(4th May) which will end on 7th May 2019. The sale looks amazing as users can get devices and other gadgets at a relieving discount. It is also great to find you can purchase some of the best Samsung devices at enticing deals.

    Amazon Summer Sale discounts and cashback offers on Samsung phones

     

    While purchasing these handsets, you will seek several splendid offers. These include- no cost EMI option on all major credit cards and select debit cards, amazing cashback and exchange offer, flat cashback of Rs.50 while paying online for the devices, double data voucher on recharges of Rs.198 & Rs.299(Jio offer), extra better amount off on exchange if you buy a couple of devices from the seller Appario Retail Pvt Ltd, and get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases. The platform also offers a 100% purchase protection plan on these devices.

    Samsung Galaxy M20

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.3 Inch FHD+ TFT Display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor
    • 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 5000 MAh Battery

    36% off on Samsung Galaxy S9

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • 3000 MAh Battery

    13% off on Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus
     

    13% off on Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6 Inch HD+ Infinity Display
    • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Processor
    • 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera With LED Flash
    • Side Mounted Fingerprint Sensor
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • 3300 MAh Battery

    33% off on Samsung Galaxy J8

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

    29% off on Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card
    • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 16MP front camera and secondary 8MP camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

    8% off on Samsung Galaxy Note 9

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.4 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
    • 6/8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Hybrid SIM
    • Dual 12MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Water And Dust Resistant (IP68)
    • USB 3.1
    • 4000 MAh Battery

    6% off on Samsung Galaxy S10

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint
    • 3400 MAh Battery

    5% off on Samsung Galaxy A50

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera
    • 25MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with fast charging

    Story first published: Friday, May 3, 2019, 14:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 3, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue