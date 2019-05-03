Amazon Summer Sale discounts and cashback offers on Samsung smartphones will make you buy one Features oi-Harish Kumar

Amazon's newest scheme, "Summer Sale" is about to begin tomorrow(4th May) which will end on 7th May 2019. The sale looks amazing as users can get devices and other gadgets at a relieving discount. It is also great to find you can purchase some of the best Samsung devices at enticing deals.

While purchasing these handsets, you will seek several splendid offers. These include- no cost EMI option on all major credit cards and select debit cards, amazing cashback and exchange offer, flat cashback of Rs.50 while paying online for the devices, double data voucher on recharges of Rs.198 & Rs.299(Jio offer), extra better amount off on exchange if you buy a couple of devices from the seller Appario Retail Pvt Ltd, and get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases. The platform also offers a 100% purchase protection plan on these devices.

Samsung Galaxy M20 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.3 Inch FHD+ TFT Display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor

3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

5000 MAh Battery 36% off on Samsung Galaxy S9 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

3000 MAh Battery 13% off on Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6 Inch HD+ Infinity Display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera With LED Flash

Side Mounted Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

3300 MAh Battery 33% off on Samsung Galaxy J8 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery 29% off on Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash

16MP front camera and secondary 8MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery 8% off on Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.4 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

6/8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid SIM

Dual 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Water And Dust Resistant (IP68)

USB 3.1

4000 MAh Battery 6% off on Samsung Galaxy S10 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

3400 MAh Battery 5% off on Samsung Galaxy A50 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging