Price drop alert: Poco F1, Realme 2 Pro, Galaxy A30, Vivo Y91 and more become cheaper

There's been good news for all the keen users, who want to try fortunes on some of the best devices. As now these handsets are available in the market with a huge price drop. Such price drop alert has been circulated on a couple of E-commerce platforms by these portals' top-officials, and such an announcement has been making bigger news amongst the peers. Some of these popular devices to witness such a great price dip have been included in the list below.

Despite the fact that these devices are available at a lower price option, you won't either like to get your interest deviated from them- as far as features are concerned. These handsets run a tweaked version of user-interface with added customization on top, which offers a seamless experience.

They offer solid performance, massive battery back with quick charging technology and USB Type-C port. These phones are also light in weight and feel very comfy while lifting with only one hand. These handsets are built in such a way that they can comfortably snug into your pocket- without making you feel awkward.

Poco F1 Price in India Cut by Up to Rs. 2,000 Key Specs

6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with Samsung sensor

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G+ VoLTE

4000mAh battery Realme 2 Pro Price in India Cut by Up to Rs. 1,000 Key Specs

6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh built-in battery Samsung Galaxy A10 Price in India Cut by Up to Rs. 500 Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display

Octa-Core Exynos 7884 processor

2GB RAM

32GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

5MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,400mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A20 Price in India Cut by Up to Rs. 1,000 Key Specs

6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V display

Octa-Core Exynos 7884 (Dual 1.6 GHz + Hexa 1.35 GHz) processor

3GB RAM

32GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and 5MP camera

8MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging Samsung Galaxy A30 Price in India Cut by Up to Rs. 1,500 Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging TECNO CAMON iACE2x Price in India Cut by Up to Rs. 300 Key Specs 5.5-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD

2GHz Quad-Core ; Battery 3050 mAh

3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

13MP rear camera with dual-LED flash, f/2.0 aperture

8MP AI Camera TECNO CAMON i4 2GB Price in India Cut by Up to Rs. 600 Key Specs

Display: 6.2" Smartphone (15.78 cm) with HD+ Dot Notch Display with 1520x720 Screen resolution, 500 Nits, 269 PPI (Pixels density)

Camera: AI Triple Rear Camera (13MP + 8MP + 2MP), 16MP Front Camera

AI Face Unlock Feature, Anti-oil Fingerprint Sensor, Dual SIM Dual VoLTE

2GB RAM; 32GB Internal Memory, Expandable Upto 256 GB.

Operating System and Processor: HIOS 4.6 based on Android 9.0 operating system with Helio A22 (MTK 6761) 2.0 GHz 64 bit QC Processor. Vivo Y91 Price in India Cut by Up to Rs. 1,000 Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4030mAh battery Vivo Y91i Price in India Cut by Up to Rs. 1,000 Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB/32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4030mAh battery