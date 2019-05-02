TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Why Kerala Must Be On Guard For The Silent Returnees Of The Islamic State
- UCL: Messi Sparkles In Barca's 3-0 Win
- Hero Xtreme 200S Launched In India At Rs 98,500
- OnePlus 7 Pro Spotted On Geekbench With A Whopping 12 GB RAM
- Debit Cum Credit Cards: Should You Go For Them?
- Blank Movie Review
- What Is Infrared Sauna Treatment?
- Along The Trail Of The River Godavari
Price drop alert: Poco F1, Realme 2 Pro, Galaxy A30, Vivo Y91 and more become cheaper
There's been good news for all the keen users, who want to try fortunes on some of the best devices. As now these handsets are available in the market with a huge price drop. Such price drop alert has been circulated on a couple of E-commerce platforms by these portals' top-officials, and such an announcement has been making bigger news amongst the peers. Some of these popular devices to witness such a great price dip have been included in the list below.
Despite the fact that these devices are available at a lower price option, you won't either like to get your interest deviated from them- as far as features are concerned. These handsets run a tweaked version of user-interface with added customization on top, which offers a seamless experience.
They offer solid performance, massive battery back with quick charging technology and USB Type-C port. These phones are also light in weight and feel very comfy while lifting with only one hand. These handsets are built in such a way that they can comfortably snug into your pocket- without making you feel awkward.
Poco F1 Price in India Cut by Up to Rs. 2,000
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with Samsung sensor
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G+ VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Realme 2 Pro Price in India Cut by Up to Rs. 1,000
- 6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh built-in battery
Samsung Galaxy A10 Price in India Cut by Up to Rs. 500
- 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7884 processor
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 5MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,400mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A20 Price in India Cut by Up to Rs. 1,000
- 6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7884 (Dual 1.6 GHz + Hexa 1.35 GHz) processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and 5MP camera
- 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A30 Price in India Cut by Up to Rs. 1,500
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
TECNO CAMON iACE2x Price in India Cut by Up to Rs. 300
- 5.5-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD
- 2GHz Quad-Core ; Battery 3050 mAh
- 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- 13MP rear camera with dual-LED flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 8MP AI Camera
TECNO CAMON i4 2GB Price in India Cut by Up to Rs. 600
- Display: 6.2" Smartphone (15.78 cm) with HD+ Dot Notch Display with 1520x720 Screen resolution, 500 Nits, 269 PPI (Pixels density)
- Camera: AI Triple Rear Camera (13MP + 8MP + 2MP), 16MP Front Camera
- AI Face Unlock Feature, Anti-oil Fingerprint Sensor, Dual SIM Dual VoLTE
- 2GB RAM; 32GB Internal Memory, Expandable Upto 256 GB.
- Operating System and Processor: HIOS 4.6 based on Android 9.0 operating system with Helio A22 (MTK 6761) 2.0 GHz 64 bit QC Processor.
Vivo Y91 Price in India Cut by Up to Rs. 1,000
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh battery
Vivo Y91i Price in India Cut by Up to Rs. 1,000
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB/32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh battery