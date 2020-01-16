Amazon Great Indian Festival: Get Up To 40% Off On Popular Smartphones

Some of these phones have been listed below. Coming to the offers, Amazon brings bigger exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, GST invoice using which you can save up to 28% on other business purchases, and more.

Not to forget, the sales will flash on January 19th and will continue until January 22nd 2020.

OnePlus 7T

The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 1,648 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, you get up to Rs. 7,700 off on exchange on the phone.

Samsung Galaxy M30s

The smartphone is available at Rs. 16,999 for its 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM option. It comes in Pearl White, Opal Black, and Sapphire Blue color options. You can buy this smartphone with EMI starting from Rs. 800 per month.

Redmi Note 8 Pro

On buying the device, you will get up to Rs. 7,700.00 off on exchange. It is priced at Rs. 15,999 with 11% off. You can buy the phone with an EMI starting from Rs. 753 per month.

Vivo U20

The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 564 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, you get up to Rs. 7,700 off on exchange on the phone. It comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery and a 6.53-inch display.

Oneplus 7T Pro

The mobile phone comes at Rs. 53,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM option. It is available in Haze Blue color option. You will get a flat Rs. 2,000 cashback on prepaid orders and extra Rs. 2,000 off on exchange.

Redmi Note 8

This smartphone with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM variant can be purchased with an EMI rate at Rs. 471 per month. You will get a 1-year warranty on the handset, and up to Rs. 7,700 off on exchange.

Samsung Galaxy M30

The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 565 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, the handset comes with triple rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery, and 6.4-inch FHD+ display.

Poco F1

On buying the device, you will get a discount of Rs. 10,000. It is priced at Rs. 14,999. You will also get up to Rs. 7,700 off on exchange.

Nokia 6.2

The smartphone is available for Rs. 13,399 with 24% off. You will get up to Rs. 7,700 off on exchange. You will also get a 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card. It comes with a triple camera at the rear with LED flash and Full HD+ display.

Huawei P30 Lite

The smartphone is available at Rs. 15,990 for its 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM option. It comes in Midnight Black and Peacock Blue colors.

Samsung Galaxy A50s

The mobile phone comes at Rs. 20,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM option. It is available in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Violet, and Prism Crush White color options. Its key specs are a 48MP triple rear camera setup, 32MP selfie sensor, 4,000mAh battery, and Exynos 9611 processor.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 4,703 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, you get up to Rs. 7,750 off on exchange on the phone.

Honor 20

The handset is available for sales from Rs. 22,999 with 36% off. It comes with 48MP AI quad rear cameras, FHD+ all-view display, and 3750mAH lithium-polymer battery.