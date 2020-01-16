ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon Great Indian Festival: Get Up To 40% Off On Popular Smartphones

    By
    |

    The Great Indian Festival by Amazon often shows up, whenever there is any festive occasion. As the festive moments are tightly locked up from Pongal to Republic Day, the E-commerce introduces its revamped Great Indian Festival sales. The sales bring up to 40% off on several popular smartphones.

    Amazon Great Indian Festival
     

    Some of these phones have been listed below. Coming to the offers, Amazon brings bigger exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, GST invoice using which you can save up to 28% on other business purchases, and more.

    Not to forget, the sales will flash on January 19th and will continue until January 22nd 2020.

    OnePlus 7T

    OnePlus 7T

    The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 1,648 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, you get up to Rs. 7,700 off on exchange on the phone.

    Samsung Galaxy M30s

    Samsung Galaxy M30s

    The smartphone is available at Rs. 16,999 for its 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM option. It comes in Pearl White, Opal Black, and Sapphire Blue color options. You can buy this smartphone with EMI starting from Rs. 800 per month.

    Redmi Note 8 Pro
     

    Redmi Note 8 Pro

    On buying the device, you will get up to Rs. 7,700.00 off on exchange. It is priced at Rs. 15,999 with 11% off. You can buy the phone with an EMI starting from Rs. 753 per month.

    Vivo U20

    Vivo U20

    The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 564 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, you get up to Rs. 7,700 off on exchange on the phone. It comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery and a 6.53-inch display.

    Oneplus 7T Pro

    Oneplus 7T Pro

    The mobile phone comes at Rs. 53,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM option. It is available in Haze Blue color option. You will get a flat Rs. 2,000 cashback on prepaid orders and extra Rs. 2,000 off on exchange.

    Redmi Note 8

    Redmi Note 8

    This smartphone with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM variant can be purchased with an EMI rate at Rs. 471 per month. You will get a 1-year warranty on the handset, and up to Rs. 7,700 off on exchange.

    Samsung Galaxy M30

    Samsung Galaxy M30

    The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 565 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, the handset comes with triple rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery, and 6.4-inch FHD+ display.

    Poco F1

    Poco F1

    On buying the device, you will get a discount of Rs. 10,000. It is priced at Rs. 14,999. You will also get up to Rs. 7,700 off on exchange.

    Nokia 6.2

    Nokia 6.2

    The smartphone is available for Rs. 13,399 with 24% off. You will get up to Rs. 7,700 off on exchange. You will also get a 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card. It comes with a triple camera at the rear with LED flash and Full HD+ display.

    Huawei P30 Lite

    Huawei P30 Lite

    The smartphone is available at Rs. 15,990 for its 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM option. It comes in Midnight Black and Peacock Blue colors. 

    Samsung Galaxy A50s

    Samsung Galaxy A50s

    The mobile phone comes at Rs. 20,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM option. It is available in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Violet, and Prism Crush White color options. Its key specs are a 48MP triple rear camera setup, 32MP selfie sensor, 4,000mAh battery, and Exynos 9611 processor.

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro

    The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 4,703 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, you get up to Rs. 7,750 off on exchange on the phone.

    Honor 20

    Honor 20

    The handset is available for sales from Rs. 22,999 with 36% off. It comes with 48MP AI quad rear cameras, FHD+ all-view display, and 3750mAH lithium-polymer battery.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Friday, January 17, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 17, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue