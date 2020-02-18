ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon Offers Up To Rs. 5,000 Discount On Realme Smartphones Right Now

    By
    |

    Amazon offers on Realme smartphones are something everyone should check out. As the sales bring innumerable offers and discounts on several Realme smartphones. A few of these devices have been placed below. You will be getting up to Rs. 5,000 off on these smartphones, and later on you can use this discounted money to purchase other things.

    Amazon Upto 5000 Offer On Realme Smartphones
     

    Offers include bigger exchange and cashback offer, 5% instant discount on Bank of Baroda credit EMI transactions, 5% instant discount on American Express credit EMI transactions, 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases, and more.

    Realme 5 Pro

    Realme 5 Pro

    The smartphone is available from Rs. 11,999 with 20% off, on Amazon. It comes with a 48MP quad rear camera setup, an FHD+ display, and 4035mAh lithium battery. Get the device at an EMI starting from Rs. 565 per month.

    Realme 5

    Realme 5

    Get the device from Rs. 8,499 for 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM, and avail extra discounts. The highlights of the phone are a 6.5-inch HD+ display, 13MP front camera, and 5000mAh battery capacity.

    Realme X
     

    Realme X

    The consumers can buy the phone from Rs. 14,999 for 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM. You can get up to Rs. 1,500 instant discount on Bank of Baroda credit EMI transactions. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 AIE octa-core processor and comes with 3765mAh battery.

    Realme XT

    Realme XT

    The handset's key features are 64MP quad rear cameras, 4000mAh battery, and Snapdragon 712 SoC. It is priced at Rs. 14,999 with 12% off. The starting EMI for the phone comes at Rs. 706 per month.

    Realme C2

    Realme C2

    It sports dual rear cameras and 5MP front facing camera. The handset comes with 4000mAh battery. It is available for sales at an EMI starting from Rs. 329 per month. 

    Realme U1

    Realme U1

    It comes with 3500mAh battery backup and dual rear cameras. The handset is available at Rs. 7,999 with 38% off. The starting EMI for the phone comes at Rs. 377 per month.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 13:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 18, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X