ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon Xiaomi Days Sale: Up To 30% Off On Xiaomi 12 Pro, Mi 11X Pro, And More

    By
    |

    Xiaomi, which is touted to be the No. 1 premium online brand in the Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 45,000 price segment in India by Counterpoint tracker is now celebrating the same with a sale. The online retailer Amazon is hosting the Xiaomi Days Sale from June 18 to June 29. During this sale, you can get your hands on your favorite Xiaomi smartphones starting from Rs. 20,499 and there will be additional offers worth Rs. 10,000.

     
    Amazon Xiaomi Days Sale: Up To 30% Off On Xiaomi Smartphones

    For the Amazon Xiaomi Days Sale, the online retailer has teamed up with ICICI Bank. Eventually, buyers who use an ICICI Bank credit card and choose the EMI payment option for the transaction will get Rs. 6,000 instant discount. Check out the offers you can get on the following Xiaomi smartphones from the list below.

    Xiaomi 12 Pro

    Xiaomi 12 Pro

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 79,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 62,999 (21% Off)

    Xiaomi 12 Pro is available at 21% discount during Amazon Xiaomi Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 62,999 onwards during the sale.

    Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone

    Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 49,994 ; Deal Price: Rs. 37,999 (24% Off)

    Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone is available at 24% discount during Amazon Xiaomi Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 37,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G
     

    Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 31,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 (22% Off)

    Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is available at 22% discount during Amazon Xiaomi Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 31,999 onwards during the sale.

    Mi 11X Pro 5G

    Mi 11X Pro 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 47,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 34,999 (27% Off)

    Mi 11X Pro 5G is available at 27% discount during Amazon Xiaomi Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 47,999 onwards during the sale.

    Mi 11X 5G

    Mi 11X 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 33,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 (18% Off)

    Mi 11X 5G is available at 18% discount during Amazon Xiaomi Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 47,999 onwards during the sale.

    Comments
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X