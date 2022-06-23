Flipkart Electronics Sale: Discount Offers On POCO F3 GT 5G, POCO M4 Pro, POCO X4 Pro 5G, POCO C3, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Poco is a popular brand when it comes to smartphones. Poco has a lot of series like the F series, M series, C series, X series, and so on. These are Poco phones at a budget, which suits the buyers. Now, the Flipkart Electronics Sale is offering a whopping discount on Poco phones. The list includes devices like the Poco F3 GT, Poco M4 Pro, Poco X4 Pro, Poco C3, and much more. Some are Poco 5G phones and some are 4G devices.

Going into the details, the Flipkart Electronics Sale is offering a discount on devices like the Poco C series. These include the Poco C31 and the Poco C3, which are priced at Rs. 8,749 and Rs. 7,999, respectively. Additionally, buyers can check out high-end phones like the Poco X3 Pro for Rs. 19,999 and the Poco X4 Pro 5G for Rs. 17,999.

The Flipkart Electronics Sale is now offering the Poco M series. The Poco M2 Reloaded, Poco M4 Pro, and Poco M4 5G are now available with a whopping discount. Additionally, the Poco M3 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 13,499 and the Poco F3 GT 5G is available for Rs. 28,999 at the Flipkart Electronics Sale.

POCO F3 GT 5G (Gunmetal Silver, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 28,999 ; MRP: Rs. 32,999 (12% off) POCO F3 GT 5G is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale. POCO C31 Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 8,749 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 (27% off) POCO C31 is available at 27% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,749 onwards during the sale. POCO M2 Reloaded (Greyish Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 (16% off) POCO M2 Reloaded is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale. POCO C3 (Arctic Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; MRP: Rs. 8,900 (10% off) POCO C3 is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale. POCO M4 Pro (Yellow, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 15,499 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (29% off) POCO M4 Pro is available at 29% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,499 onwards during the sale. POCO X3 Pro (Steel Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (16% off) POCO X3 Pro is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale. POCO M4 5G (Cool Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999 25% off POCO M4 5G is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale. POCO X4 Pro 5G (Laser Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (25% off) POCO X4 Pro 5G is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale. POCO M3 Pro 5G (Yellow, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (25% off) POCO M3 Pro 5G is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.

