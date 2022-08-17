India
    Amazon Xiaomi Flagship Days Sale: Discount Offers On Premium Xiaomi Smartphones

    By
    |

    Amazon hosts many sales and deals for all kinds of gadgets. This is relevant when you're buying new smartphones, laptops, or any other gadget. The Amazon Xiaomi Flagship Days Sale is offering a whopping discount on many Xiaomi smartphones. Most of these are flagships or premium mid-range devices that can be purchased at a discount. The list of phones at Amazon Xiaomi Flagship Days Sale includes Xiaomi 12 Pro, Mi 11X 5g, and many more.

     
    Amazon Xiaomi Flagship Days Sale: Discounts On Xiaomi Smartphones

    The Amazon Xiaomi Flagship Days Sale is offering a 21 percent discount on the Xiaomi 12 Pro, bringing down the price to Rs. 62,999. Similarly, the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone is also available with a 28 percent discount, costing just Rs. 37,999.

    The Amazon Xiaomi Flagship Days Sale is also offering a massive discount on Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Mi 11X Pro 5G, and the Mi 11X 5G. These Xiaomi smartphones are available for Rs. 24,999, Rs. 34,999, and Rs. 27,999, respectively.

    Xiaomi 12 Pro

    Xiaomi 12 Pro

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 79,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 62,999 ; You Save: Rs. 17,000 (21% Off)

    Xiaomi 12 Pro is available at 21% discount during Amazon Xiaomi Flagship Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 62,999 onwards during the sale.

    Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone

    Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 52,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 37,999 ; You Save: Rs. 15,000 (28% Off)

    Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone is available at 28% discount during Amazon Xiaomi Flagship Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 37,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G
     

    Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 31,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 ; You Save: Rs. 7,000 (22% Off)

    Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is available at 22% discount during Amazon Xiaomi Flagship Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale.

    Mi 11X Pro 5G (Cosmic Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

    Mi 11X Pro 5G (Cosmic Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 34,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 47,999 (27% Off)

    Mi 11X Pro 5G is available at 27% discount during Amazon Xiaomi Flagship Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.

    Mi 11X 5G (Cosmic Black 6GB RAM 128GB ROM)

    Mi 11X 5G (Cosmic Black 6GB RAM 128GB ROM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 33,999 (18% Off)

    Mi 11X 5G is available at 18% discount during Amazon Xiaomi Flagship Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.

