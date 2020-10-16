Apple iPhone 12 Launch: Memes And Social Media Reactions Amidst Stock Price Drop

Apple iPhone 12 Price Tag: Need To Sell Your Kidneys?

Starting with the price tag of the iPhone 12, a lot of memes highlight how people will need to sell their kidneys to buy the new iPhone 12. To note, the iPhone 12 will cost Rs. 79,900 for the base variant; and the iPhone 12 Mini will cost Rs. 69,990. The higher variants, namely the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will cost Rs. 1,19,000 and Rs. 1,29,900, respectively.

iPhone 12 out here reminding me of my old iPhone 5🤨 #iPhone12 pic.twitter.com/SCnUpKvD13 — Abdullah Hameed (@ahameeed09) October 13, 2020

Apple iPhone 12 Design: Similar To iPhone 5?

Apart from the price tag, several commented on how the iPhone 12 - especially the iPhone 12 Mini, was strikingly similar to the iPhone 5 in terms of design. Questions like "why would someone buy an iPhone 12, which looks like an iPhone 5" raged social media platforms. The iPhone 5 includes a single rear camera and thick bezels, and the iPhone 12 Mini, on the other hand, includes a quad-camera setup with a single notch. Yet, the similarity is quite evident.

#iPhone12 I expected iPhone 12 to have four cameras and I was shocked that it was the same as iPhone 11 pic.twitter.com/P7o8cWpYqr — A (@aji25x_) October 13, 2020

Additionally, people also compared the iPhone 12 to the iPhone 11 - and how similar they were. Many expected the iPhone 12 to include a quad-camera setup, but just like the iPhone 11, it includes only a triple-camera setup. Again, the similarities were quite evident, triggering a string of tweets on social media. Additional memes also showed the reaction of recent iPhone 11 buyers on seeing the iPhone 12.

Apple iPhone 12: No Charger, No Earphones!

Lastly, there was a lot of discussion on how the iPhone 12 would ship without the charger or the earphones in the box. A string showed how the iPhone 7 first skipped the headphone jack in 2016, followed by the iPhone X that removed the TouchID home button in 2017, to finally the iPhone 12 that has skipped the charger and the earphones from the box in 2020. Several questioned if 2021 would even include the iPhone in the box!