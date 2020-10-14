Just In
Apple iPhone 12 Series, HomePod Mini India Price And Availability Out
The iPhone 12 series has been launched with the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max at the virtual launch event on Tuesday. Alongside these smartphones, the company also took the wraps off the new smart speaker, the HomePod Mini at the "Hi, Speed" event. Notably, this is the first time ever that Apple has introduced four iPhone models at a single event.
All the latest iPhone models are fueled by the Apple A14 Bionic chipset that was announced with the iPad Air 4th generation last month. And, the HomePod Mini is a toned-down version of the original smart speaker that went official back in 2017. Of course, this new smart speaker features a compact form factor that is feature-rich.
Apple iPhone 12 Series Price In India
Talking about the availability of these products, all of them will be reach the Indian market. Here are the pricing and availability details.
The iPhone 12 mini is priced starting from Rs. 69,900 for the entry-level variant with 64GB memory capacity. The other two storage options - 128GB and 256GB variants are priced at Rs. 74,900 and Rs. 84,900 respectively. Likewise, the standard iPhone 12 has also been launched in three storage configurations - 64GB, 128GB and 256GB and these are priced at Rs. 79,900, Rs. 84,900 and Rs. 94,900 respectively.
Detailing on the iPhone 12 Pro, the device comes in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage capacities and these are priced at Rs. 119,900 and Rs. 129,900, and Rs. 149,900 respectively. On the other hand, the most advanced offering, the iPhone 12 Pro Max also comes in the same three configurations that are priced at Rs. 129,900, Rs. 139,900, and Rs. 159,900 respectively. The new smart speaker, the HomePod Mini will be priced at Rs. 9,900 in the country.
Both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will go on pre-order on October 23 and will go on sale on October 30. On the other hand, the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be up for pre-order on November 6 and will go on sale on November 13. And, the HomePod Mini will go on sale from November 16 in India.
