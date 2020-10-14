Apple iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Announced: What's The Difference? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Apple just unveiled four new iPhones for the first time ever at a single event. Among these four models, there are two premium ones - the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Both the Pro models feature a brand new design and flat sides and come with an iconic look with a modern take. These new iPhones feature improved camera systems and the ability to handle AR apps and games better. Also, there is 5G support in all the new smartphones.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Details

Apple iPhone 12 Pro flaunts a 6.1-inch OLED display, which is relatively larger than that on the iPhone 11 Pro. On the other hand, the iPhone 12 Pro Max bestows a larger 6.7-inch OLED display. These devices have been launched in graphite, gold, silver, and blue color options and it arrives in three storage configurations - 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The rear of the iPhone 12 Pro models is made of glass with a matte finish.

The presence of the Apple A14 Bionic chipset, which is the same processor used by the iPad Air 4 is the most exciting aspect. It is relatively more power-efficient and offers better performance than its prequel, the Apple A13 Bionic chipset powering the iPhone 11 series.

Detailing on the camera department, the iPhone 12 Pro series gets significant upgrades on this front. These models get telephoto zoom lenses, unlike the cheaper models that miss out on it. Notably, the iPhone 12 Pro models feature a 12MP main sensor with f/1.6 aperture, which is Apple's first 7-element lens, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom on the iPhone 12 Pro, and a similar sensor with 2.5x zoom on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Also, there is a LiDAR sensor on both these smartphones.

There is a completely new system called sensor shift for OIS and this applies stabilization to the sensor and cancels disturbances, both low and high in case of hand movement or movement in a car. Another highlight is the Smart HDR 3, which captures details in faces even during bright sunlight and improved Night Mode. Finally, the LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensor determines distances by measuring the time it takes for light to reach an object and reflect back both indoors and outdoors. This capability delivers AR with far greater accuracy. And, there are some videography improvements such as 4K slo-mo videos at 120 fps and dynamic range video recording.

Both the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max support 5G connectivity and supports both types of 5G - sub6 networks and mmWave. While the battery size remains unknown right now, there is support for the new MagSafe wireless charging standard on these models.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Models Price And Availability

The standard iPhone 12 Pro will be up for pre-order on October 16 and will go on sale in-store from October 24 in the US. On the other hand, the iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders will debut on November 13 and will be released on November 20. Check out the cost of these two models depending on their storage configuration below.

iPhone 12 Pro 128GB variant: $1,000 (approx. Rs. 73,500)

iPhone 12 Pro 256GB variant: $1,100 (approx. Rs. 80,800)

iPhone 12 Pro 512GB variant: $1,250 (approx. Rs. 91,800)

iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB variant: $1,100 (approx. Rs. 80,800)

iPhone 12 Pro Max 256GB variant: $1,200 (approx. Rs. 88,200)

iPhone 12 Pro Max 512GB variant: $1,350 (approx. Rs. 99,200)

How Do These Compare

Talking about the difference between the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, both these smartphones are quite identical in terms of design and a majority of their specifications. The notable difference is in the screen size and the telephoto zoom capability. We can expect the upgrades in the RAM and battery capacity of the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Our Take

It looks like the iPhone 12 Pro models have major improvements in the camera, hardware and other aspects such as the design that are welcome changes. Having said that the Android counterparts of the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max have improved specifications with up to 108MP camera sensors, it remains to be seen how these new models will perform on the competition front. However, given the pricing of these models, will you be interested in upgrading to any of these two models?

