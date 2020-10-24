Just In
Apple iPhone 12 Mini Vs iPhone SE 2020: The Best Small-Sized Phone
Apple's latest iPhone 12 series is among the trending smartphones, especially the new iPhone 12 Mini. As the market is flooded with large-screen smartphones, Apple has brought back the good old 5.4-inch display with the iPhone 12 Mini along with 5G support. However, it's often asked if the iPhone SE 2020 also makes a good choice for a small phone. Here's the iPhone 12 Mini Vs iPhone SE debate that's discussed in detail.
iPhone 12 Mini Vs iPhone SE: Price Factor
The iPhone 12 Mini is available in three size variants of 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage capacity costing Rs. 69,900, Rs. 74,900, and Rs. 84,900, respectively. The iPhone SE 2020 is also available in similar three storage variants costing Rs. 34,999, Rs. 39,999, and Rs. 49,999. The new iPhone 12 Mini is certainly more expensive, but it also includes a lot of the latest goodies including 5G support.
iPhone 12 Mini Vs iPhone SE: Design Details
The next factor is the design of the two smartphones. The iPhone 12 Mini flaunts a compact, bezel-less design, while you'll find thick bezels on the iPhone SE. The iPhone 12 Mini features a 5.4-inch Retina XDR display protected by Ceramic Shield, whereas the iPhone SE packs a 4.7-inch 720p Retina display with a Touch ID sensor on the Home Button. Despite its larger display, the iPhone 12 Mini is smaller than the iPhone SE - but still manages to look more elegant without thick bezels.
iPhone 12 Mini Vs iPhone SE: Processor Performance
The key difference between the two smartphones is what's under the hood. The iPhone 12 Mini packs the latest A14 Bionic chip packed with 5G support. The iPhone SE packs the slightly older A13 Bionic chip without a 5G network. While the iPhone 12 Mini comes with 4GB RAM, the iPhone SE features 3GB RAM.
On the battery aspect, the iPhone 12 Mini packs a small 2,227 mAh battery with MagSafe charging technology. The iPhone SE draws fuel from an even smaller 1,821 mAh battery. Looking at how most Android smartphones have around 4,000 mAh battery, both the iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone SE pack relatively small-sized batteries. Nevertheless, reports suggest that they can last an entire day on a single charge.
iPhone 12 Mini Vs iPhone SE: Camera Performance
Apple's camera technology has been critically acclaimed. The iPhone 12 Mini packs a dual-camera setup consisting of a 12MP wide-angle primary lens and another 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter. There's another 12MP selfie shooter housed in the notch on the display. As a contrast, the iPhone SE packs a single 12MP lens at the rear and a 7MP selfie camera in the front.
iPhone 12 Mini Vs iPhone SE: Verdict
Both the iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone SE are great phones for those looking for a small-sized gadget. Despite have a generation-old processor, the iPhone SE offers some great performance for all smartphone tasks, which also doesn't drill a hole in your pocket. On the other hand, if your budget permits, go for the latest iPhone 12 Mini, which packs a better camera, larger battery, and the latest processor with 5G support. For all we know, the iPhone 12 Mini might be the new trendsetting smartphone!
