Apple In 2022: New iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, AirPods To Expect This Year

Apple MacBook 2022: MacBook Air, MacBook Pro Tipped

Another anticipated launch is the upgraded MacBook series, which includes the MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air. The new MacBook Air 2022 could pack the M2 processor, upgraded design, Mini LED display, and more. On the other hand, the new 13-inch MacBook Pro is said to retain the Retina display and feature a superior design that'll make it even more lightweight.

Apple iPad 2022 Launch: 10th Gen And Pro Incoming

One of the highly anticipated launches is the upgraded iPad 10th Gen, which is tipped to debut without the Home button and an edge-to-edge display. It could also draw power from the A14 Bionic chipset and other upgrades. Plus, Apple is tipped to launch the iPad Pro 2022 edition with the in-house M2 processor, which is also going to launch this year.

The iPad Pro 2022 edition is also tipped to flaunt a mini-LED display, support MagSafe charging with reverse charging, and include upgraded features in the camera department. The new iPad Pro series is tipped to debut at the Fall event in September.

Apple iPhone 14 Series: Improved Design, Camera Expected

The iPhone 14 series is said to include the base model, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Rumors suggest only the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models will get the A16 Bionic chipset whereas the iPhone 14 and Max will retain the A15 processor. Apple is also tipped to upgrade the design by removing the notch, enhancing the camera, and much more.

Apple Mac Upgrades 2022: What To Expect?

Apple is said to be working on both the Mac Mini and the Mac Pro models, which would also draw power from the M2 processor. Rumors suggest the Mac Pro could feature an Intel processor, but nothing is confirmed yet. Apple is also tipped to have redesigned both the Mac models, offering a slimmer frame, more ports, and so on. A larger iMac is also said to launch this with Mini-LED technology.

Apple Watch 8: New Upgrades To Expect

Apple Watch 7 series packed several new upgrades. Now, the Apple Watch Series 8 could include various health-centric upgrades like a blood glucose checker, blood pressure monitor, improved sleep tracker, and so on. The newly launched Google Pixel Watch is now going to be the biggest competitor to the Apple Watch Series 8.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Improved Audio System Incoming

Apple is also upping its accessory segment with the launch of the AirPods Pro 2, tipped to launch this year. For one, Apple might further improve the audio quality while also featuring unique features like built-in fitness tracking. What's more, reports claim Apple might even remove the step from the AirPods Pro and give it more of a Buds feel.