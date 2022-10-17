Apple Using Green Color For Android Messages To Establish iPhone's Dominance? Features oi -Alap Naik Desai

Apple iPhone users and Android smartphone users simply cannot find a common ground for digital conversations in the iMessage platform. It seems the visually disturbing green and blue message bubbles could be an intentional design choice by Apple to assert iPhone's superiority. The color combination could also be used to keep iPhone users loyal to the Apple brand. In other words, Apple's design choice not just seems bad, there's a plausible scientific explanation too.

Apple's Color Choice For Messages From Android Is Uncomfortable

Apple's iMessage is supposed to be a universal messaging client. In other words, the platform should help iPhone users communicate with each other, and with other smartphone users who may be using Android or any other smartphone OS.

While Apple iMessage accepts and displays messages sent from an Android device, such messages appear odd. Apple claims it wants to make sure iPhone users don't expect iMessage-only features when texting Android users.

Apple displays messages sent from and received by an iPhone device, in blue. If an iPhone user is texting someone without iMessage, the messages appear in green. Needless to say, this is a clear way of ensuring iPhone users know they are communicating with an Android user.

There's nothing wrong about visually indicating that cross-platform messaging might not work as intended. However, the choice of colors meant for messages sent to and received from an Android device may have an ulterior, and perhaps sinister, motive as well.

Green-And-White Combo Ranks Poorly On Accessibility Guidelines

Apple could be deliberately using visually disturbing color contrast to paint Android in a bad light and make iMessage, iOS, and the iPhone, appear more favorable. The messages colored in blue and white tend to have a greater color contrast than the green and white color combination.

The technical reasoning behind the undesirable visual impact of the green and white colors is this combination ranks "poor" on the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG). Moreover, at a rating of just 2.18, messages can be troublesome to read for iPhone users with visual disabilities. In simple words, these colors don't just appear bad, they can be troublesome as well.

Apple has always stressed that user experience is one of its top priorities. Every minute detail of an Apple-branded device is supposed to be thoroughly analyzed and optimized for an unmatched user experience. But the visually jarring choice of green and white certainly doesn't match Apple's approach to product design.

Apple has long avoided RCS (Rich Communication Services), a platform that Google prefers for Android. Messages sent and received by platforms that support RCS have the ability to include high-resolution photos and larger files. Users can easily chat with a larger group, know when their messages are read, or even make video calls effortlessly.

Incidentally, most of these services work well for iPhone users who communicate with each other. But when an iPhone user communicates with an Android user, suddenly they are transported to the early days of messaging with very limited features and basic text that may not even appear as intended. No wonder many feel Apple could be intentionally keeping iPhone users loyal to iMessage and dissuading them from shifting to Android.

