Asus ROG Phone 5 Series With Snapdragon 888 SoCs Launched In India; Is It Worth Your Money?

Asus ROG Phone 5 has been launched in India and this time Asus has bought three models --the standard ROG Phone 5, ROG Phone 5 Pro, and the ROG Phone 5 Pro Ultimate Edition. Except for the RAM, storage, and the ROG Vision display, all three units offer identical hardware features. The key features of the three devices include the Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 144Hz AMOLED display, 65W fast charging, and much more.

Price And Availability

The standard model of the ROG 5 will cost Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, Rs. 57,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. On the other hand, the Pro comes with a price tag of Rs. 69,999 for the sole 16GB RAM + 512GB model, and the ROG Phone 5 Pro Ultimate Edition is priced at Rs. 79,999 for the 18GB RAM + 512GB model. The sale of the handset will begin on April 15 via Flipkart.

Display And Design

All three devices retain the 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2,448 x 1,080 pixels resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Besides, the handsets come with a touch sampling rate of 300Hz and 24.3ms of touch latency, HDR10+ support, and the 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on both front and rear panels.

The standard Asus ROG Phone 5 has a ROG logo with RGB lighting on the back, while the Pro model sports a PMOLED ROG Vision display, and the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate features a monochrome PAMOLED ROG Vision display on its rear panel. In terms of dimension, the trio measure 10.29mm in thickness and weigh 238 grams. The main key highlight of the ROG Phone 5 is its 3.5mm headphone jack, which was missing on its predecessor.

Under The Hood

The Asus ROG Phone 5 series smartphones run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with Adreno 660GPU for graphics. One can get the new GameCool 5 cooling system on the ROG Phone 5 series handsets. On the software front, the ROG Phone 5 series smartphones run on Android 11 with both ROG UI and ZenUI custom interface. Further, it will also receive an Android 12 OS update in the future. A 6,000 mAh dual-cell battery fuel the ROG 5 series smartphones with 65W fast charging support.

Upgraded Camera Setup

On the camera front, the ROG Phone 5 series sport a triple-camera setup at the rear which includes a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary camera, a 13MP Ultra-wide- angle lens, and a 5MP macro sensor. Upfront, it has a 24MP front camera sensor for selfies and videos.

Is It Worth Your Money?

If you are gaming enthusiasts then the Asus ROG Phone 5 is best option out there. But it's quite bulky and skips a microSD slot and official IP rating. So, if you are looking for a flagship with an impressive design, camera, IP rating then ROG Phone 5 might not be for you. However, it can give tough competition to any other flagship phone in terms of performance.

