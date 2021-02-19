Asus To Launch ROG Phone 5 On March 10: Everything We Know So Far News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Asus is all set to introduce the ROG Phone 5 on March 10. The company has posted it on the official page which also confirms the US launch will take place on March 9. As of now, the upcoming gaming phone already visited multiple certification sites, revealing its design, key features. On the other hand, a Weibo post has also confirmed the phone will support strong glass protection. Considering the other phones from the brand we can expect the Corning Gorilla Glass Protection.

Asus ROG Phone 5 Expected Features

The upcoming gaming phone is expected to arrive in two variants. One of them is the ROG Phone 5 Strix which is said to run the Snapdragon 870 chipset. Besides, the regular model will feature the latest Snapdragon 888 SoC. Other key details of the handset will include 16GB RAM and 512GB native storage.

It is also likely to ship with Android 11 OS and some specs of the device are said to be similar to the ROG Phone 3 including its 64MP triple-lens, 6,000 mAh battery. However, the ROG Phone 5 is rumored to pack 65W fast charging unlike the 30W charging on its predecessor.

Upfront, the phone will have a 6.78-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support as per the TENAA listing. Moreover, the phone will have a small secondary display at the rear with a "05" and "REPUBLIC Of GAMERS" naming. Lastly, the phone is tipped to measure 172.834 x 77.252 x 10.29mm in dimensions. We can expect the company will share more details in the coming days.

Asus ROG Phone 5 In India

The India launch of the ROG Phone 5 has also been hinted at by tipster Mukul Sharma. As per the info, the phone will launch in the country in March. We expect the phone to enter the country within a few days of its launch in Taipei. Now, the ROG Phone 3 is selling in the country starting at Rs. 46,999. Now, it remains to be seen whether the next-gen will cost higher or similar.

