Asus ROG Phone 5 India Launch Tipped For March: What To Expect?

Asus ROG Phone 3, which sells at a starting price of Rs. 46,999, is quite popular in the country. Now, the company seems to be launching the next-gen Asus ROG Phone 5 in India soon. Recently, the phone with the model number ASUS I005DA made its appearance on the Geekbench. Now, the India launch of the handset has been tipped by tipster Mukul Sharma which is said to take place in March.

[Exclusive] Asus ROG Phone 5 is indeed launching soon. Provided there are no last moment changes, the device will make it's way to India as well in March.#Asus #ROGPhone5 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) February 17, 2021

There is a rumor that the company might launch two variants of the ROG Phone 5. One of them will be named the Asus ROG Phone 5 Strix which is said to be priced lower than the regular model and might run the Snapdragon 870 chipset.

Asus ROG Phone 5: What To Expect?

In terms of features, the regular Asus ROG Phone 5 will pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset with a base frequency of 1.8GHz as per Geekbench listings. Further, the handset managed to score 1,131 in single-core and 3,792 in multi-core tests. Software-wise, it will run Android 11 with the company's custom UI on top of it. One of the variants of the ROG Phone 5 will come with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

Besides, the TENAA listing of the handset revealed that the handset will have a big 'ROG' logo at the rear panel and will feature a 6.78-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. Moreover, the Asus ROG Phone 5 is rumored to feature a programmable LED screen at the phone's back.

For battery, the device is said to come with a 6,000 mAh battery like its predecessor. However, this time the phone is believed to pack 65W fast charging over the 30W charging on the ROG Phone 3. Moving on to the camera, the phone is expected to get triple-rear cameras which might offer a 64MP main lens.

