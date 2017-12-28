Asus smartphones launched in 2017: Zenfone 4 series, Zenfone 3, Zenfone AR, Zenfone Max and more

2017 was the year of smartphone launches in India. We witnessed many launches from different brands and the Indian smartphones market has a huge collection of devices to choose from.
Having said that Asus the Taiwanese multinational computer hardware and electronics company has had a decent run in 2017 in terms of smartphone products. We saw some interesting products and launches from the company.
Some of the popular launches include Zenfone AR and Zenfone 4 series smartphones, Zenfone Zoom amongst others. Besides, the company has made Android phones powered by Intel and Qualcomm SoCs.
Asus has also launched these smartphones in all categories inlcuding different price range so that each device meets the requirement of the users. However, if you have missed out on the launches then we have compiled a list of Asus smartphones that were launched in 2017.
Do check them out below.
Asus Zenfone 4 Max ZC554KL
- 5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display
- 1.4 GHz Quad/Octa-Core Snapdragon 425/430 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 16/32/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- Dual 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- Fingerprint Sensor
- MicroSD/VoLTE/WiFi
- 5000mAh Battery
Asus Zenfone Live ZB501KL
Buy At Price of Rs 7,770
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 75% screen-to-body ratio
- 1.4 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 400 processor with Adreno 305 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GBGB internal memory
- micro SD card up to 128GB
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2650mAh battery
Asus Zenfone 4 Max Pro ZC554KL
- 5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display
- 1.4 GHz Quad/Octa-Core Snapdragon 425/430 Processor
- 2/3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- Dual 16MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- Fingerprint Sensor
- MicroSD/VoLTE/WiFi
- 5000mAh Battery
Asus Zenfone Max Plus (M1)
- 5.7-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali-T860 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Android 7.0 Nougat with ZenUI 4.0
- 16MP rear camera with LED Flash and secondary 8MP camera with 120-degree wide-angle lens
- 8MP front-facing camera with 85-degree wide-angle lens
- 4G VoLTE
- 4130mAh battery
Asus Zenfone 4 ZE554KL
- 5.5 Inch FHD AMOLED Display
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- Dual 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- MicroSD/VoLTE/NFC/WiFi
- 3300mAh Battery
Asus Zenfone 4 Pro ZS551KL
- 5.5 Inch FHD AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- Dual 12MP + 16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- MicroSD/VoLTE/NFC/WiFi
- Dual Speakers
- 3600mAh Battery
Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie ZD553KL
Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch HD IPS Display
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 430 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- Dual 20MP + 8MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- Fingerprint Sensor
- MicroSD/VoLTE/NFC/WiFi
- 3000mAh Battery
Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom ZE553KL
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection, 500 nits brightness
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB/4GB RAM,32GB / 64GB / 128GB (eMMC) storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 12MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro ZD552KL
Buy At Price of Rs 23,999
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch FHD AMOLED Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- Dual 24MP + 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- Fingerprint Sensor
- MicroSD/VoLTE/NFC/WiFi
- 3000mAh Battery
Asus Zenfone 4 Max ZC520KL
- 5.2 Inch HD IPS Display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- Dual 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera With Soft LED Flash
- Fingerprint Sensor
- MicroSD/VoLTE/NFC/WiFi
- 4100mAh Battery
Asus Zenfone AR ZS571KL
Buy At Price of Rs 49,999
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (2560 × 1440 pixels) Quad HD Super AMOLED display, NTSC over 100%, Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.3GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.0) internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Zen UI 3.0
- Hybrid dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Asus Zenfone V V520KL
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Zen UI 3.0
- 23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture, 88-degree wide-angle lens
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with fast charging
Asus Zenfone 4 Max Plus ZC554KL
- a 5.5 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. Display type IPS LCD
- Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)
- an Octa Core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53, Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 that is coupled with Adreno 308 GPU
- 3 GB RAM
- 32 GB Storage default memory capacity
- expanded up to another up to 128 GB with the help of a microSD Card
- a 13 MP + 5 MP Dual Rear Camera
- 8 MP Camera with LED Flash selfie camera
- a Non-removable Li-Ion 5000 mAh battery
Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Lite ZB553KL
- 5.5-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display, 400nits brightness
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 16GB / 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Zen UI 4.0
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF, EIS
- 13MP front camera with soft LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Asus Zenfone 3s Max ZC521TL
Buy At Price of Rs 10,999
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with ZenUI 3.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh built-in battery
Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie ZB553KL
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch HD IPS Display
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 430 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- Fingerprint Sensor
- MicroSD/VoLTE/NFC/WiFi
- 3000mAh Battery
Asus Zenfone Pegasus 3s
- a 5.20-inch touchscreen IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1,080 pixels by 1,920 pixels at a PPI of 424 pixels per inch
- Android v7.0 (Nougat)
- powered by a octa-core processor embedded on the MediaTek MT6750 chipset
- 3 GB RAM integrated with Mali-T860 MP2
- a 13MP primary camera
- 8MP front facing camera
- storage of 64GB which can be further
- expanded to 2TB via microSD card
- 5,000mAh battery