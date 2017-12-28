Asus smartphones launched in 2017: Zenfone 4 series, Zenfone 3, Zenfone AR, Zenfone Max and more

2017 was the year of smartphone launches in India. We witnessed many launches from different brands and the Indian smartphones market has a huge collection of devices to choose from.

Having said that Asus the Taiwanese multinational computer hardware and electronics company has had a decent run in 2017 in terms of smartphone products. We saw some interesting products and launches from the company.

Some of the popular launches include Zenfone AR and Zenfone 4 series smartphones, Zenfone Zoom amongst others. Besides, the company has made Android phones powered by Intel and Qualcomm SoCs.

Asus has also launched these smartphones in all categories inlcuding different price range so that each device meets the requirement of the users. However, if you have missed out on the launches then we have compiled a list of Asus smartphones that were launched in 2017.

Do check them out below.

Asus Zenfone 4 Max ZC554KL Key Features

5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display

1.4 GHz Quad/Octa-Core Snapdragon 425/430 Processor

4GB RAM With 16/32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

Dual 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera With LED Flash

Fingerprint Sensor

MicroSD/VoLTE/WiFi

5000mAh Battery Asus Zenfone Live ZB501KL Buy At Price of Rs 7,770

Key Features 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 75% screen-to-body ratio

1.4 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 400 processor with Adreno 305 GPU

2GB RAM

16GBGB internal memory

micro SD card up to 128GB

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2650mAh battery Asus Zenfone 4 Max Pro ZC554KL Key Features

5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display

1.4 GHz Quad/Octa-Core Snapdragon 425/430 Processor

2/3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual SIM

Dual 16MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera With LED Flash

Fingerprint Sensor

MicroSD/VoLTE/WiFi

5000mAh Battery Asus Zenfone Max Plus (M1) Key Features

5.7-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali-T860 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage

3GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 7.0 Nougat with ZenUI 4.0

16MP rear camera with LED Flash and secondary 8MP camera with 120-degree wide-angle lens

8MP front-facing camera with 85-degree wide-angle lens

4G VoLTE

4130mAh battery Asus Zenfone 4 ZE554KL Key Features

5.5 Inch FHD AMOLED Display

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Hybrid Dual SIM

Dual 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

MicroSD/VoLTE/NFC/WiFi

3300mAh Battery Asus Zenfone 4 Pro ZS551KL Key Features

5.5 Inch FHD AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Processor

6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Hybrid Dual SIM

Dual 12MP + 16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

MicroSD/VoLTE/NFC/WiFi

Dual Speakers

3600mAh Battery Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie ZD553KL Buy At Price of Rs 9,999

Key Features

5.5 Inch HD IPS Display

1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 430 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual SIM

16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

Dual 20MP + 8MP Front Camera With LED Flash

Fingerprint Sensor

MicroSD/VoLTE/NFC/WiFi

3000mAh Battery Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom ZE553KL Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection, 500 nits brightness

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB/4GB RAM,32GB / 64GB / 128GB (eMMC) storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

12MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro ZD552KL Buy At Price of Rs 23,999

Key Features

5.5 Inch FHD AMOLED Display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual SIM

16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

Dual 24MP + 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash

Fingerprint Sensor

MicroSD/VoLTE/NFC/WiFi

3000mAh Battery Asus Zenfone 4 Max ZC520KL Key Features

5.2 Inch HD IPS Display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual SIM

Dual 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

8MP Front Camera With Soft LED Flash

Fingerprint Sensor

MicroSD/VoLTE/NFC/WiFi

4100mAh Battery Asus Zenfone AR ZS571KL Buy At Price of Rs 49,999

Key Features

5.7-inch (2560 × 1440 pixels) Quad HD Super AMOLED display, NTSC over 100%, Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

2.3GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4 RAM

32GB / 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.0) internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Zen UI 3.0

Hybrid dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Asus Zenfone V V520KL Key Features

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Zen UI 3.0

23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture, 88-degree wide-angle lens

4G LTE with VoLTE

3000mAh battery with fast charging Asus Zenfone 4 Max Plus ZC554KL Key Features

a 5.5 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. Display type IPS LCD

Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)

an Octa Core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53, Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 that is coupled with Adreno 308 GPU

3 GB RAM

32 GB Storage default memory capacity

expanded up to another up to 128 GB with the help of a microSD Card

a 13 MP + 5 MP Dual Rear Camera

8 MP Camera with LED Flash selfie camera

a Non-removable Li-Ion 5000 mAh battery Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Lite ZB553KL Key Features

5.5-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display, 400nits brightness

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

2GB LPDDR3 RAM

16GB / 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Zen UI 4.0

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF, EIS

13MP front camera with soft LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Asus Zenfone 3s Max ZC521TL Buy At Price of Rs 10,999

Key Features

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved display

1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with ZenUI 3.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5000mAh built-in battery Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie ZB553KL Buy At Price of Rs 14,999

Key Features

5.5 Inch HD IPS Display

1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 430 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

13MP Front Camera With LED Flash

Fingerprint Sensor

MicroSD/VoLTE/NFC/WiFi

3000mAh Battery Asus Zenfone Pegasus 3s Key Features

a 5.20-inch touchscreen IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1,080 pixels by 1,920 pixels at a PPI of 424 pixels per inch

Android v7.0 (Nougat)

powered by a octa-core processor embedded on the MediaTek MT6750 chipset

3 GB RAM integrated with Mali-T860 MP2

a 13MP primary camera

8MP front facing camera

storage of 64GB which can be further

expanded to 2TB via microSD card

5,000mAh battery