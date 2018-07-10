ENGLISH

Asus Zenfone 5Z top features: 19:9 display, AI dual cameras and more

Top features of Zenfone 5Z you should know.

    At the MWC 2018 tech show, Asus announced the Zenfone 5Z flagship along with a few other devices. This smartphone was launched in India last week in three variants starting Rs. 29,999. The device comes with an array of interesting features and is a hardware powerhouse too. Well, take a look at the highlighted features of the Asus Zenfone 5Z from here.

    Glove Touch support

    The Asus flagship bestows a 6.2-inch FHD+ Super IPS display with a resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels. There is a notch on top of the screen as the iPhone X and this renders an aspect ratio of 19:9. The highlight is its 90% screen-to-body ratio. In addition to these, the device comes with AI Display feature, which adjusts the color temperature automatically. Interestingly, the display lets you use it even with your gloves on.

    Dual AI cameras at the rear

    The Zenfone 5Z flaunts a dual-camera setup at its rear with a 12MP main camera with dual-tone LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, Sony IMX363 sensor Dual-pixel PDAF, OIS, EIS, Pro mode with RAW support, and AI scene detection to detect 16 type of scenes automatically. The secondary sensor at the rear is an 8MP unit 120-degree wide-angle lens for portrait shots and shoot images with wider view. At the front, there is an 8MP camera with AI capabilities, f/2.0 aperture OV8856 sensor and an 83-degree wide-angle lens.

    Audio features

    The device comes with 5-magnetic speakers and dual-smart AMP. It has Qualcomm aptX, USB DAC and hi-res audio support. There is a 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom of the device. The AI ringtone feature lets the smartphone adjust the volume based on the ambiance.

    AI battery charging

    Apart from camera, AI has a role to play in the power management department too. Asus Zenfone 5Z comes with AI charging feature. It is touted that this feature will study the duration of the phone that is plugged in and adjust the charging frequency. With this capability, the battery life of the 3300mAh battery can be doubled. Also, there is Quick Charge 3.0 that can provide 60% charge in just 38 minutes.

    Dual 4G VoLTE

    The smartphone has a hybrid card slot supporting either two nano SIM cards or a nano SIM and a microSD card. In the dual SIM mode, the device supports dual 4G VoLTE letting users connect to VoLTE on both networks.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 11:45 [IST]
