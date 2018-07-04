Asus Zenfone 5Z launched in India starting Rs. 29,999; sale starts July 15

Asus Zenfone 5Z has been launched in India at an event in Delhi. The flagship smartphone was announced at the MWC 2018 tech show earlier this year. The smartphone comes with a notch display and a high screen-to-body ratio of 90%. The other highlights include Android Oreo, dual-camera at the rear, Face Unlock, AI charging, and more.

The Zenfone 5Z has been launched in Meteor Silver and Midnight Blue color variants. The device has been launched in three variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB storage space priced at Rs. 29,999, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage space priced at Rs. 32,999 and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage space priced at Rs. 36,999. The Asus flagship will be exclusive to the online retailer Flipkart and will go on sale starting July 15.

Asus Zenfone 5Z specifications

Zenfone 5Z sports a 6.2-inch FHD+ 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display with a resolution 2246 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9 as there is a notch on top of the screen. There is Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top and Glove Touch support. At its core, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB storage space. There is a hybrid dual SIM slot supporting up to 2TB of additional storage.

The Asus smartphone runs Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box topped with ZenUI 5.0 and is upgradeable to Android P. The imaging aspects include a dual-camera setup at its rear. There is a 12MP primary Sony IMX363 sensor with dual-tone LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, EIS, 4-axis, Pro mode with RAW support. The secondary sensor is an 8MP one with f/2.0 aperture and a 120-degree wide-angle lens. The selfie camera is an 8MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture and an 83-degree wide-angle lens.

The notable features include a fingerprint sensor at its rear, a 3.5mm audio jack, FM radio, DTS headphone, dual speakers, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 and GPS among others. A 3300mAh battery with Asus BoostMaster fast charging as well as AI charging.

Launch offers

The Asus Zenfone 5Z will go on sale from July 15 with a slew of launch offers. It is available at a flat discount of Rs. 3000 on using ICICI debit and credit cards. The device comes with Flipkart Complete Mobile Protection at Rs. 499 and no-cost EMI starting Rs. 3,333. Asus has teamed up with Jio to offer Rs. 2,200 cashback for Jio users via vouchers and 100GB additional data.