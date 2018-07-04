Asus Zenfone 5Z India launch: How to watch the livestream

Asus will be launching its Zenfone 5Z for the Indian market today. The smartphone will be announced at an event in New Delhi at 12.30 PM. To recall, the Asus Zenfone 5Z first saw the light of day in February this year at the MWC 2018. The company will reveal the pricing and the availability of the device at the event.

Livestream

The event will commence at 12.30 PM, and just like its previous events, Asus will host a livestream on YouTube for its fans. If you are someone who is interested in the Zenfone 5, then tune into Asus' official channel to catch the event live. The smartphone will be launched in the country as a Flipkart exclusive.

Specifications

As for the specifications, the Zenfone 5Z comes with a 6.2-inch FHD+ 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display with a 2246 x 1080 pixel resolution and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and has Glove Touch support. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 845 chipset, backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of ROM. The device also has 6GB RAM/128GB ROM and an 8GB RAM//256GB ROM variants. On top of that, you get expandable memory support up to 2TB storage.

The smartphone runs on Android 8.0 Oreo with ZenUI 5.0, and the company has also promised the Android P update in the future. Other features include a hybrid dual SIM slot, Dual 4G VoLTE, a fingerprint sensor at its rear, dual speakers, dual microphones and DTS headphone with 7.1 channel surround sound. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

The smartphone comes equipped with a dual camera setup comprising a 12MP Sony IMX363 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, dual-tone LED flash, dual pixel PDAF, Pro mode with RAW support, OIS and EIS. It is accompanied by an 8MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 120-degree wide-angle lens.

For selfies, the company has added an 8MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture and an 83-degree wide-angle lens. The smartphone is juiced by a 3300mAh battery with support for BoostMaster fast charging as well as AI charging features.